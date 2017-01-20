Air Force Academy Spirit

Class of 2014 makes entrance on the Hill It was only appropriate that basic cadets' first meal in Mitchell Hall would be cold turkey. Academy appointees for the Class of 2014 shed civilian clothes, high school ways of doing things and hair-in some cases, a lot of it-during inprocessing June 24.

Focus on newcomers: Class of 2014 Diversity is a prime topic among many universities across the nation. It's especially important at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the reasons are more than skin-deep.

Academy 'place to be' for fun, fireworks The Air Force Academy is the "place to be" for fun and fireworks in the Colorado Springs area Sunday as the Academy celebrates the United States' 234th birthday at the athletic fields here.

Father-son team, chiefs-colonels rivalry highlight Academy's firefighter challenge Area firefighters advanced to the woprld firefighter challenge after last weekend's Rumble in the Rockies.

Brig. Gen. Born receives Zuckert Award The award recognizes general officers and senior executive service civililans for achievements in Air Force management.

Academy says 'hello' to Class of 2014 Members of the Class of 2014 begin in-processing, the first step in their Air Force careers.

Base picnic culminates end of school year The base picnic was held at Falcon Stadium for the first time.

Educators see science from kid's eye-view Teachers from Academy School District 20 gather knowledge they will take back to the classroom.

Academy hosts first Native American Consultation visit The Academy welcomes Native American tribes in an effort to preserve Native Americanarcheological sites.