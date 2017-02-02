By Philip Carter 21st Space Wing Public Affairs PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Airmen stationed at Peterson Air Force Base before 2010 might remember an odd shaped building right…
By Philip Carter 21st Space Wing Public Affairs PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Airmen stationed at Peterson Air Force Base before 2010 might remember an odd shaped building right…
By Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman 21st Space Wing Public Affairs PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Space is no longer a sanctuary where the United States or our allies…
By Senior Airman Amber Grimm 21st Space Wing Public Affairs PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Wounds. Some are marks written across skin, but others are invisible-scars on the mind…
It was only appropriate that basic cadets' first meal in Mitchell Hall would be cold turkey. Academy appointees for the Class of 2014 shed civilian clothes, high school ways of doing things and hair-in some cases, a lot of it-during inprocessing June 24. Continue Reading Class of 2014 makes entrance on the Hill…
Diversity is a prime topic among many universities across the nation. It's especially important at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the reasons are more than skin-deep. Continue Reading Focus on newcomers: Class of 2014…
The Air Force Academy is the "place to be" for fun and fireworks in the Colorado Springs area Sunday as the Academy celebrates the United States' 234th birthday at the athletic fields here. Continue Reading Academy ‘place to be’ for fun, fireworks…
Area firefighters advanced to the woprld firefighter challenge after last weekend's Rumble in the Rockies. Continue Reading Father-son team, chiefs-colonels rivalry highlight Academy’s firefighter challenge…
The award recognizes general officers and senior executive service civililans for achievements in Air Force management. Continue Reading Brig. Gen. Born receives Zuckert Award…
Members of the Class of 2014 begin in-processing, the first step in their Air Force careers. Continue Reading Academy says ‘hello’ to Class of 2014…
The base picnic was held at Falcon Stadium for the first time. Continue Reading Base picnic culminates end of school year…
Teachers from Academy School District 20 gather knowledge they will take back to the classroom. Continue Reading Educators see science from kid’s eye-view…
The Academy welcomes Native American tribes in an effort to preserve Native Americanarcheological sites. Continue Reading Academy hosts first Native American Consultation visit…
The Firefighter Combat Challenge regional competition is this Saturday and Sunday at Falcon Stadium. Continue Reading Academy hosts firefighter combat challenge…
Member of 1974 class helps Afghan National Army Air Corps to double its fleet and re-energize gunship program. Continue Reading Grad advises Afghan airmen…
Environmental testing last hurdle before FalconSAT-5 leaves for Alaska in July. Continue Reading FalconSAT-5 completes environmental testing…
Academy football players also first in Mountain West Conference for Academic Progress Rate. Continue Reading Falcon football second in nat’l academic prowess…
'Construct first, design later' builds success in field, classroom. Continue Reading CE cadets build homes for Navajo nation…
Aurora middle-school teacher Dr. David Benke was honored for his heroism during a school shooting with a complimentary flight from the Air Force's Thunderbirds. Continue Reading Colorado hero flies with Thunderbirds…
Memorial Day services May 27 at the Academy cemetery honored the fallen. Continue Reading Memorial Day honors those who died in service…
The new award is in honor 1st Lt. Roslyn Schulte who was killed by a roadside bomb near Kabul, Afghanistran, last year. Continue Reading Aurora native wins Lt. Schulte character award…
Newly-minted 2nd lieutenants celebrated four long years of military, physical and academic training with the traditional hat toss. Continue Reading Admiral Mullen to 1,001 grads: “Only thing that matters is duty”…
Medical school is but one destination for cadets attending graduate school. Continue Reading 96 cadets bound for grad school…
The Academy recognized its top graduates during ceremonies May 24. Continue Reading Top graduates honored for accomplishments…