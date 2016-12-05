December Recreation and Leisure Events

BOWLING CENTER — 719-556-4607

Our GOLF ZONE will offer FREE 15-minute lessons from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays in December. Presented by Sprint. No federal endorsement of sponsor or advertiser intended.

The GOLF ZONE presented by Sprint is offering a Winter Tune-Up Special in December, January and February during the Bowling Center’s hours. For just $99, golfers will have unlimited access to the Golf Zone area and the golf simulator, plus one FREE lesson and video each month. For more information and to sign up, call the Bowling Center at 719-556-4607.

New Year’s Eve Bowling Bash. Saturday, Dec. 31, with Glow Bowling from 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Cost is $100/lane for up to five people. Includes unlimited bowling for three hours, food, party favors, complimentary toast at midnight and prize giveaways. Bowling Center, 719-556-4607.

Dollar Games. Dollar games and dollar shoes from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays in December.

Party Place. Have your festive holiday event or special personal celebration here at the Bowling Center. We make each one special. Call us for details, 719-556-4607.

All Club members get $1 off any entrée purchase over $4 when they show their Club card at the Strike Zone Cafe!

On your birthday — Bowl one game free!

STRIKE ZONE CAFÉ

Be sure to check out our hand-scooped Ice Cream/Malt Station featuring eight different flavors of ice cream. Open for lunch Monday — Friday at 11 a.m.

Strike Zone Lunch Specials:

Dec. 5-9 — Steak Fingers w/country gravy with fries and drink, $7.25.

Dec. 12-16 — Grilled Cheese & Coup of Soup with chips and drink, $6.95.

Dec. 19-23 — Grilled Buffalo Chicken with fries and drink, $7.95.

REGISTRATION DEADLINES FOR OVERNIGHT ODR TRIPS

Folks love Outdoor Recreation’s overnight ski trips, but the early deadlines might catch you off guard. Here are the overnight trips and their deadlines for this winter season. Don’t get left out in the cold. Register now for the trip(s) you want. For details and to make your reservations, call Outdoor Recreation at 719-556-4867, Option 1.

Steamboat Ski & Soak Weekend, Saturday — Monday, Jan. 14 — 16, 2017 (MLK holiday weekend) — Sign up by Friday, Dec. 23.

Ouray Ice Climbing Weekend, Friday — Sunday, Feb. 10 — 12 — Sign up by Friday, Jan. 27.

Durango & Wolf Creek Ski & Stay Weekend, Friday — Monday, Feb. 17 — 20 (Presidents Day weekend) — Sign up by Friday, Jan. 13.

Aspen — Snowmass Ski & Stay Weekend, Friday — Sunday, March 10-12 — Sign up by Friday, Jan. 6.

Lost Wonder Hut, Friday — Sunday, March 24 — 26 — Sign up by Friday, March 10.

GET ON THE BUS: Day Ski Trips

Get on the bus and leave the driving to the bus driver. Snooze on the way to and from the resort. All single day trips depart from the 8th Street Hobby Lobby parking lot at 6 a.m. Cost is just $30 for roundtrip transportation; get your discounted lift ticket from ITT when you sign up for Get On The Bus (GOTB). In December we’re going to Breckenridge, Dec. 3; Keystone, Dec. 10; *Loveland, Dec. 17; *Monarch, Dec. 24; and A-Basin, Dec. 30. Weekend recreational ski and snowboard packages are 50 percent off when you sign up for GOTB. *Special offer: For any trip to Monarch or Loveland, cost is just $70/person, and includes roundtrip transportation and a one-day lift ticket. Call ITT at 719-556-4867, Option 6.

GET SEASON SKI PASSES NOW AT ITT

Military members and their dependents get the best deal ever! Visit http://www.21fss.com/news/itt/season-ski-passes-sale-now/ to see who’s eligible for these spectacular savings on season ski passes or call Outdoor Recreation at 719-556-4867, Option 1.

Copper Mountain Resort

Loveland

Monarch

Keystone & Arapahoe Basin (Liberty Pass)

HOLIDAY MEAL HELP

If you need a little culinary help with your holiday meals, call The Club at 719-574-4100. We can oven roast or wood smoke your holiday ham or turkey for you … and we can even slice it for you, too! Cost is just $1.50/pound. The Club, 719-574-4100.

SKI & SNOWBOARD TUNING CLINICS

Our professionally trained ski technician will teach you the basics of ski and snowboard tuning so you can keep your equipment ready between professional tunes. At the end of the clinic, you’ll get a take-home repair kit. Cost is $45. The clinics are offered Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 21, January 25, February 22 and March 15. To sign up, call Outdoor Recreation at 719-556-4867, Option 1.

GOING SOMEWHERE? Call Leisure Travel at 719-556-2116 or 719-556-6447

With two full-time professional travel agents on staff, we are the ONLY full-service leisure travel office in Colorado specifically dedicated to travel discounts for the military. We get special offers for the military all the time — like the Disney Salute 2016. Jan. 3-Dec. 19, 2016. Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL: 4-Day Hopper Salute, $195; 4-Day Base/Water Park Salute, $195; 4-Day Hopper/Water Park Salute, $228. Disneyland, CA: 3-Day Hopper Salute, $140.

We take care of ALL your travel needs … any time of year … and save you money. Leisure Travel is open to all DoD ID cardholders, so we can provide full travel service to personnel at Peterson AFB, Fort Carson, Schriever AFB and USAF Academy. We even have customers who have PCS’d overseas who still call us to make their travel arrangements! Call us at 719-556-2116 or 719-556-6447 or visit www.21fss.com.

ADVENTURES GALORE with OUTDOOR RECREATION — 719-556-4867, Option 1

All costs are per person. Sign up at least 48 hours in advance — or sooner as indicated — for all day trips; at least a week in advance for multi-day trips. Call Outdoor Rec at 556-4867, Option 1.

GET ON THE BUS. Bus transportation to select resorts for a day of skiing/snowboarding. Just $30/person. December day trips: Dec. 3 — Breckenridge; Dec. 10 — Keystone; Dec. 17 — *Loveland; Dec. 24 — *Monarch; Dec. 30 — A-Basin. *Special offer: For any trip to Monarch or Loveland, the cost is just $70/person and includes roundtrip transportation and a one-day lift ticket.

STEAMBOAT SKI & SOAK WEEKEND — January 14 — 16; sign up by Friday, Dec. 23.

SHOE & BREW — Saturdays, Dec. 17 and Feb. 25. Savor the beautiful Colorado scenery as we show you through conifer forests. Enjoy a great day of snowshoeing, followed by a frosty pint at a local microbrewery, $50 includes snowshoe rental, guided tour and roundtrip transportation. Minimum age to shoe — 14 years; minimum age to brew — 21 years.

SKI & SNOWBOARD TUNING CLINIC — Learn the basics of maintaining and repairing your equipment so that you’re always ready for the next trip to the mountain. Clinics offered from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 21. Just $45.

VAN WITH A PLAN. Whether you’re going to the mountains for a day of hiking or mountain biking or attending a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Outdoor Rec is here to help you have a good time. You can rent a van and a driver for your next trip. Call us for our custom pricing for your next event, (719) 556-4867, Option 1.

RV Storage Lot. Store your RV at Outdoor Rec’s storage lot. Prices range from $20 to $40.

Used Car Lot. If you want to sell your vehicle or need to buy a good used vehicle, this is the place to do it. Call us for details, 556-4867, Option 1.

AERO CLUB — 719-556-4310

Dec. 7 & 12, $5 off per hour on the T41C.

Dec. 9 & 19, $5 off per hour on the T41B.

Make-Up Safety Meeting — (for November) 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Hangar 133.

Safety Meeting — 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at The Club, Bldg. 1013.

Every Sunday (wet rates) — $5 off/hour on any single engine aircraft; $10 off/hour on any twin engine aircraft owned by the Aero Club.

THE CLUB — 719-556-4181

ABSOLUTELY AWESOME! Modern Lunch Buffets, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday, Dec. 7 — Steak & Baked Potato Lunch Buffet; Friday, Dec. 9 — Catfish Friday Lunch Buffet; Thursday, Thursday, Dec. 15 — Membership Lunch Buffet, just show your Club card for your special price!

Mondays @ 3. The Club and Stripes Pub open Mondays at 3 p.m.

Bingo Bonanza — Mondays ONLY. Early birds arrive 6 p.m.; regular session at 6:30 p.m.

COLORADO PIZZA & SPORTS GRILL

(formerly Stripes Pub) — 719-556-4181 (Located inside The Club, Bldg. 1013)

PIZZA & BEER MONDAY NIGHT SPECIAL — Get one two-topping 10” pizza and a pint of the Draft Beer of the Week for just $8! Special good 6-8 p.m. Mondays.

COLORADO PIZZA COMPANY. Fresh baked pizza! Available 3-8 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Dine in or carry out. Call 719-574-8863.

RIBEYE STEAK NIGHT, 8 oz. for $8; 10 oz. Hanger Steak, $14. 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

PITCHER NIGHT, all pitchers (all flavors, all brews) are half-price, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays.

50-CENT BONELESS WING NIGHT, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Featuring five new flavors plus our traditional sauces.

50-CENT WING NIGHT, 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays.

SOCIAL HOUR — 4:30-6 p.m. with snacks, drink specials.

UFC Events — as scheduled.

FOOTBALL FRENZY — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

THE GROWLER (64 oz.) — Makes a great gift. Have it filled with your friend’s favorite draft beer. Initial purchase, $9; first fill is $6. Refills are $9-$15 depending on style of ale. Club members get $2 off any growler refill. Don’t drink beer? Fill it with root beer.

FITNESS CENTER — 719-556-4462

PETERSON RUNNING SERIES: Jingle Bell 5k Fun Run, 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, free, with the start/finish line behind the Bowling Center. Be sure to get your FREE T-shirt after the run. Sign up at the Fitness Center, 719-556-2767.

SPIN-AEROBIC THON. From 6 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Fitness Center. Free, but request a new toy donation for Toys for Tots donation. Call the front desk at 719-556-4462.

No spinning or aerobics classes on Dec. 23 or Dec. 30.

ITT / ARTS & CRAFTS — Building 640,

719-556-4867, Option 6 for ITT … Option 2 for Arts & Crafts

DISNEY SALUTE 2016 — Continues through Dec. 19, 2016 for Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL and Disneyland in CA.

ARTS & CRAFTS — 719-556-4867, Option 2. Our Frame Shop has one of the area’s largest selections of frame, glass and matting options and a variety of shadow box. Have your special memorabilia or photos framed or engraved for any occasion.

THE FRAME SHOP (ENGRAVING, TOO!) — 719-556-4867, Option 2. We have the best prices in the Pikes Peak region and we will stand by that claim. Bring in your framing quote and we will not only match, but beat the competitor’s price with comparable materials and superior workmanship. See samples of our professional work; get your mementos and special items framed or engraved for gift giving or as a keepsake for yourself.

LEISURE TRAVEL — 719-556-2116 and 719-556-6447

We have two full-time professional travel agents with 20+ years combined experience in the travel industry. We are the only leisure travel office in Colorado specifically dedicated to travel discounts for the military. We do it all: domestic and international travel; cruises; destination weddings; and lots more! Located in Bldg. 640 with ITT, Outdoor Recreation, Frame & Engraving Shop and Bike Shop.

ITALIAN VISTAS — Leisure Travel is offering a special tour of Italy August 27 — September 8, 2017. It’s the trip of a lifetime to some of Italy’s best stops and best kept secrets: Rome, the Sorrento Coast, the Colosseum, the Ruins of Pompeii, Isle of Capri, Florence, Leaning Tower of Pisa, a Tuscan winery, Venice, Murano Island, Verona, Stresa and Locarno, Switzerland. For details, visit www.21fss.com or call travel agents Renate at 719-556-2116 or Teresa at 719-556-6447.

RP LEE YOUTH CENTER — 719-556-7220

Babysitting Class — Saturday, Dec. 10.

Breakfast with Santa — Saturday, Dec. 17.

Bootcamp at the Youth Center — Youth ages 9-11 years workout 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the YC gymnasium doing circuits to group runs. Instructed by Fitness Center staff, 719-556-4462.

Hourly Care — Reservations can be made up to 15 days in advance. Cost is just $4/hr. Call the Pete East CDC at 719-556-7460.

SILVER SPRUCE GOLF COURSE — 719-556-7414

Stay loose and limber by playing golf all year round. You can at Silver Spruce Golf Course because of its orientation to the sun.

The Greenside Grill & Smokehouse — Serving lunch daily from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and breakfast Thursday-Sunday from 7-10 a.m. Call 719-556-4454.

LIBRARY — 719-556-7462

Winter Break Puzzle/Craft Activity — 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Storytime — Story times will resume 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, after the holidays.

ZINIO — Free online magazines now available for registered library customers. Stop by today and sign up for both.

AIRMAN & FAMILY READINESS CENTER — 719-556-6141

Classes — Visit www.21fss.com for a complete calendar of events.

Military Family Life Counselor — 719-425-1115 or 719-342-9572.

EDUCATION CENTER — 719-556-4996 or 719-556-4065

Post 9/11 GI Bill Briefings — 9:30 a.m. December 6.

Transition Goals Planning Success (T-GPS) Achieving Higher Education Track — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. December 14 — 15. This two-day program guides you through the variety of decisions involved, such as choosing a degree program and college institution, funding considerations, and admissions.

FAA testing now available at the Ed Center. Our Education Center is fully certified as an FAA testing site. Airframe and Powerplant testing is offered at 2 p.m. every Wednesdays. If you are interested in testing, send your request to 21fss.fsde.test@us.af.mil.

Initial Tuition Assistance Briefing: 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays.