Base Briefs: December 8, 2016

This week

Staff, Family Tour cancelled

The quarterly Staff and Family tour has been cancelled due to lack of interest. Be on the lookout for future announcements for the next tour.

Military Retirees Activities office holds monthly luncheon

The Military Retiree Activities office holds a luncheon at noon the second Thursday of each month at the Peterson Air Force Base Club, followed by its monthly council meeting at 2:30 p.m. in Building 350, Room 1206. The guest speaker for today will be Clint Evans and his companion dog “Leo.” Please call 719-556-7153 for more information.

Spouses host cookie drive

Every year for the holidays, the Peterson, Schriever, and Cheyenne Mountain Spouse Club organizes a cookie drive for dorm Airmen and the 24-hour work centers. We are in need of lots of cookies in order to make this event a success and show appreciation to our Airmen. We would appreciate help spreading the word. Homemade cookies are preferred, but store bought will definitely be accepted. The drive will be held 7 — 9 a.m. today in Building 210, 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. in the Tierra Vista Communities Center, and from 7 a.m. — 5 p.m. in the Peterson chapel.

In addition, several spouses will be at the Schriever TVCC baking throughout today. You’re welcome to come join us if you’d like to bake and socialize.

If you have any questions, please contact Leslie Janaros at 703-986-7905.

Celebrate CMSgt release party

The Chief Master Sergeant’s release party will be starting at 3 p.m. today in the Club Ballroom at Peterson Air Force Base. Everyone is welcomed to attend and congratulate our newest chief master sergeants. Please contact Chief Master Sgt. Patricia Ford at 567-4615 for more information.

Snow Call instructions updated

Team Schriever can find information on Snow Call procedures and the Schriever Air Force Base Parking Lot Closure Plan During Snow Removal Operations at the following link:

http://www.schriever.af.mil/Portals/17/documents/Snow%20Call%20Procedures.pdf?ver=2016-12-06-112825-087×tamp=1481065225345

In addition, the link can now be accessed by clicking the “Snow Call” icon under quick links on the home page of http://www.schriever.af.mil/.

Tracking Santa volunteer registration is open

We are now accepting reservations to volunteer as we celebrate our 61st year of North American Aerospace Defense Command Tracks Santa. The call center opens 4 a.m. Dec. 24 and will remain busy answering phone calls from children around the world until 3 a.m. Dec. 25. We receive more than 100 calls every minute, with 150 volunteers rotating in every two hours. Must be at least 15 years old to volunteer. Children under the age of 15 are not permitted in the call center on Dec. 24.

All time slots are in 2-hour increments, we fill up quickly, so sign up today to reserve your spot.

For any questions or concerns, call 1st Lt. Lauren Hill at 719-556-8799.

50 FSS releases military-style charter school survey

Schriever and Peterson Air Force Bases are taking a survey to see if there is any interest in a military-style charter school among parents with school-age children. The survey is short but will provide us helpful information. The survey will close 5 p.m. Friday.

Access the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MilitaryCharterSchool.

Chapel

Chapel sponsors Christmas caroling

The Chapel will host an evening of Christmas caroling 6:30 — 8 p.m. Dec. 16. in base housing. The meeting place will be in the Tierra Vista Community Center. We will head out into the neighborhood for carols around 6:45 p.m. and come back to TVCC for hot cocoa and treats. All are welcome. For more information, contact your chapel via email or call 567-3705.

Christmas Eve candle light service to be held

The Chapel will host a Christmas Eve candle light service 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in the Tierra Vista Community Center. Join us for inspiring worship, an uplifting sermon, a Christmas story for children by the fireplace and treats to follow. For more information, email the Chaplain’s Office or call 567-3705.

Chapel hosts women’s Bible study

Come join us for a women’s Bible study held 9:30 — 11 a.m. every Tuesday at the Tierra Vista Community Center. There will be fellowship, Bible study and conversations about today’s critical issues from a Christian perspective. For more information, call the chapel at 567-3705.

Chapel offers family Christian fellowship

A family Bible study will be held at the Tierra Vista Community Center 6:30-8 p.m. every Wednesday. Come join us for inspiring worship, Bible study and prayer. Families are welcome. Childcare and separate kids activities for 10 and under provided. For more information, contact 567-3705.

On-base

Airman’s Council holds monthly meeting

The Airman’s council is looking for any Airman wishing to better themselves and the Schriever community. Meetings are held 3 p.m. the second Monday or third Thursday of every month in the Building 300 conference room. For more information, contact Airman’s Council vice president Airman Damon Kirk-Gregory at 567-2661.

Annual awards ceremony volunteers needed

Do you like to talk? Do you like to sing? The 2016 Annual Awards Committee is seeking great speakers and singers to audition for the Annual Awards Ceremony. This request is open to officers and enlisted of all ranks. Auditions will take place 2:30 — 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 2017, in the Building 300 auditorium. For more information, contact Tech Sgt. Katrena Holmes at 560-5615 or 1st Lt. Marlon Peeler at 560-5728.

Toys for Tots boxes available now

There are several boxes located throughout the base until Dec. 15 for toy donations via the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. The mission of the Toys for Tots program is to collect new, unwrapped toys each year and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the local community. Please contact 1st Lt. Collin Payne at 567-2719 or Staff Sgt. Chris Hisey at 567-4562 for more information.

New templates available for Notable Achievement Awards, Time Off Awards

All Notable Achievement Awards and Time Off Awards must be submitted on the new template now available on the Civilian Personnel Sharepoint site. Please use these templates for all future NAA and TOA submissions and e-mail the approved forms to maggie.wander@us.af.mil for processing.

The Health, Wellness Center is open

Schriever personnel are encouraged to stop by the HAWC in Building 500 for health services such as: tobacco cessation, brown bag lunch and learns, sleep issue tips, Bod Pod assessments, weight management class, stress relief, meal preparation class and running shoe advice. For more information, contact the HAWC at 567-5615 or the clinic at 567-3832. To schedule an appointment, contact Peggy Diaz De Leon at 567-3832.

Schriever 5/6 Council hosts January promotion ceremony

The Schriever 5/6 Council will conduct the January promotion ceremony 3 p.m. Jan. 3 instead of Dec. 30 due to Holiday Scheduling. The event will be located inside the base fitness center. Any promotees who will not be available should call Tech. Sgt. Danielle Staiger at 567-4665 or Senior Airman Alyssa Flores at 567-3948.

50 CPTS announces closures

The 50th Comptroller Squadron is closed for training the second Tuesday of each month. Upcoming dates include: Dec. 13, Jan. 10, 2017, Feb. 14, 2017 and Mar. 14, 2017.

Clinic announces closures

The Schriever Clinic will be closed the following dates/times:

Dec. 14 3:30-4:30 p.m. Training day

Dec. 23 All day Holiday

Dec. 26 All day Family day

Dec. 30 All day Holiday

Jan. 2 All day Family day

Note: The clinic closes Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. for physical training. Normal clinic hours: 7:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. For emergencies, call 911. For appointments, call 524-CARE.

EO career field open for retraining

The Equal Opportunity career field is looking for Airmen and NCOs wishing to join. EO is currently seeking approximately 20 first term Airmen between now and July 1, 2017, for retraining. Scheduling for NCO retraining will occur at a later date. NCOs and Airmen are encouraged to coordinate with their career field managers before completing the 15-day observation period requirement to apply. For more information, contact Master Sgt. Eumiko Egins at 665-4977/2056.

CFC still open for online donation

The Combined Federal Campaign concluded at Schriever Nov. 15, however, online donations will remain open for the rest of December. Those who wish to donate can visit www.rockymountaincfc.org to select their charities and use MyPay to make their donations. The Schriever base code is 0141. Congrats to all those who participated so far, raising $91,387 in just six weeks.

Off-base

Society opens door to military widows

The Society of Military Widows is open to widows of any branch of military service, regardless of the spouse’s rank. The Pikes Peak Chapter 15 of the Society of Military Widows meets 10:30 a.m. the last Wednesday of the month at the Peterson Air Force Base club. Call 719-597-0492 or 719-591-9523 for more information.

SnoFest offers military discounts

SnoFest features more than world-class skiing and snowboarding Jan. 20-22, 2017. Fabulous lodging, a party, giveaways, a hilarious cardboard derby, sleigh rides, tubing, ice-skating, non-skier excursions and more, are all at heavily discounted prices for the military community. You won’t want to miss this spectacular event hosted by the Front Range Military Bases at Copper Mountain Resort, Colorado.

For lodging, call (888) 760-7561. Mention your base affiliation and use group code 3322. Saturday night buffet and party tickets are on sale now.

Prices:

$20/adult, $17/child if bought before Thursday, Dec. 15

$30/adult, $25/child if bought between Dec. 16-31

$41/adult, $33/child if bought between Jan. 1-14 (Jan. 14 is the last day to purchase tickets)

Lift tickets are on sale now as well. For party tickets and lift tickets, contact SAFB ITT at 567-6050.

Visit http://www.mysnofest.com/ for more information about SnoFest.

Academy cadet sponsor program looking for volunteers

The U.S. Air Force Academy is looking for volunteer sponsor families to build a professional mentoring relationship and provide a home-away-from-home for cadets. The program needs about 180 families to sponsor cadets. Sponsors must be at least O-3 for officers, E-6 for enlisted and GS-05 for civilian. The program is designed to provide new cadets mentorship, offering active-duty and retired military personnel and civilians in the community an opportunity to mentor cadets on a permanent basis for their time at the Academy. Email cadet.sponsor@usafa.edu or usafa.cwtmsponsor@usafa.edu or call 719-333-2727 for more information.