Festival shares holiday cheer

By 1st Lt. Darren Domingo

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

Waves of Schriever families and personnel found a winter wonderland waiting for them here Dec. 3 during the 2016 Candy Land Children’s Holiday Fest.

The 50th Force Support Squadron held the free event at the base fitness center, drawing crowds to play games, win prizes, eat lunch, see live reindeer and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, a favorite among Schriever children.

“The kids look forward to it, it’s become a Schriever tradition. It’s a good way to tire the kids out so mom and dad can get some down time,” laughed Karen Draper, 50 FSS Sustainment Flight chief.

The event kicked-off in heroic fashion with Santa and Mrs. Claus’ entrance on a Schriever Fire Department fire truck, followed by Santa’s crew; Rudolph, Frosty and the elves.

Parents and their children stood in long lines to meet-and-greet with Santa. Mrs. Claus said she was just as excited to see them.

“The kids were really excited about seeing Santa Claus and (I). Just listening to children share what they want. It was a lot of fun,” said Mrs. Claus.

The Santa experience was vital to the event, as the service lessened parents’ financial burdens.

“It can cost $40 to get a picture with Santa, here you can do it for free. It makes it easy on the family,” said 2nd Lt. Andrew St. John-Grubb, 50 FSS Sustainment Flight assistant.

Base leadership greeted 1,850 attendees who entered the facility with gift bags and raffle cards, each with chances to win prizes given away at the event’s end.

Throughout the festival, children could jump in bounce houses, get their faces painted, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Mobile ZOOMobile, play games and meet at different booths to receive candy or earn small plush holiday toys.

Fifty three volunteers manned the stations and 27 individuals volunteered for set-up making the event possible. St. John-Grubb had a message for those who supported the large-scale festival.

“A huge thank you. This event would not have been possible at all without all the volunteers (who) helped,” he said.

Team Schriever showed in force, as 310th Space Wing families also joined the festivities.

The final drawing at the event’s end gave big prizes such as bicycles, a tablet and coupons to local restaurants and fun parks, provided by 50 FSS sponsors. 50 FSS team members explained the festival’s goal of providing family-fun events to support Schriever and continue tradition was a success, but would not be possible without the support of their sponsors.