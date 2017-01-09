January Recreation and Leisure Events

POLAR BEAR GOLF SERIES

Devoted golfers are a hearty lot who lament putting away their clubs for the winter. So we invite them to Silver Spruce Golf Course for a series of golf play on select Saturdays: January 7, January 28, February 11, February 25 and March 11. The playoff will be held on Saturday afternoon, March 25.

Each individual event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Entry for each is $20, with additional green fees and carts as required. All the entry fee monies will be paid out in prize gift certificates.

Weather note: If the course is covered in snow or a heavy frost, the course will not be open for play. However, if the course is open for play, the Polar Bear Golf Series events are on as scheduled. Bundle up!

For details and to sign up, call the Silver Spruce Golf Course pro shop at 719-556-7414.

ADVENTURES GALORE with OUTDOOR RECREATION —

719-556-4867, Option 1

All costs are per person. Sign up at least 48 hours in advance — or sooner as indicated — for all day trips. Call Outdoor Rec at 556-4867, Option 1.

REGISTRATION DEADLINES FOR OVERNIGHT ODR TRIPS — Folks love Outdoor Recreation’s overnight ski trips, but the early deadlines might catch you off guard. Here are the overnight trips and their deadlines for this winter season. Don’t get left out in the cold. Register now for the trip(s) you want. For details and to make your reservations, call Outdoor Recreation at 719-556-4867, Option 1.

Ouray Ice Climbing Weekend, Friday — Sunday, Feb. 10 — 12 — Sign up by Friday, Jan. 27.

Durango & Wolf Creek Ski & Stay Weekend, Friday — Monday, Feb. 17 — 20 (Presidents Day weekend) — Sign up by Friday, Jan. 13.

Aspen — Snowmass Ski & Stay Weekend, Friday — Sunday, March 10-12 — Sign up by Friday, Jan. 6.

Lost Wonder Hut, Friday — Sunday, March 24 — 26 — Sign up by Friday, March 10.

GET ON THE BUS. Bus transportation to select resorts for a day of skiing/snowboarding. Just $30/person. January day trips: Jan. 6 — Loveland; Jan. 7 — Monarch; Jan. 14 — Breckenridge; Jan. 16 — Monarch; Jan. 21 — Copper; Jan. 28 — Monarch. Weekend recreational ski and snowboard packages are 50 percent off when you sign up for GOTB. *Special offer: For any trip to Monarch or Loveland, cost is just $70/person, and includes roundtrip transportation and a one-day lift ticket. Call ITT at 719-556-4867, Option 6.

SHOE & BREW — Saturday, Feb. 25. Savor the beautiful Colorado scenery as we show you through conifer forests. Enjoy a great day of snowshoeing, followed by a frosty pint at a local microbrewery, $50 includes snowshoe rental, guided tour and roundtrip transportation. Minimum age to shoe — 14 years; minimum age to brew — 21 years.

SKI & SNOWBOARD TUNING CLINIC — Learn the basics of maintaining and repairing your equipment so that you’re always ready for the next trip to the mountain. Clinics offered from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 15. Just $45.

RENTAL EQUIPMENT — If you need it to enjoy the great outdoors, we probably have it. Call us or visit us in Bldg. 640.

VAN WITH A PLAN. Whether you’re going to the mountains for a day of hiking or mountain biking or attending a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Outdoor Rec is here to help you have a good time. You can rent a van and a driver for your next trip. Call us for our custom pricing for your next event, (719) 556-4867, Option 1.

RV Storage Lot. Store your RV at Outdoor Rec’s storage lot. Prices range from $20 to $40.

Used Car Lot. If you want to sell your vehicle or need to buy a good used vehicle, this is the place to do it. Call us for details, 556-4867, Option 1.

AERO CLUB — 719-556-4310

Jan. 4 & 18, $5 off per hour on the T41C.

Jan. 11 & 26, $5 off per hour on the T41B.

No Make-Up Safety Meeting in January.

Safety Meeting — 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at The Club, Bldg. 1013.

Every Sunday (wet rates) — $5 off/hour on any single engine aircraft, excluding the N4449R; $10 off/hour on any twin engine aircraft owned by the Aero Club.

BOWLING CENTER — 719-556-4607

The GOLF ZONE presented by Sprint* is offering a Winter Tune-Up Special in January and February during the Bowling Center’s hours. For just $99, golfers will have unlimited access to the Golf Zone area and the golf simulator, plus one FREE lesson and video each month. For more information and to sign up, call the Bowling Center at 719-556-4607. *No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Military in Uniform. Active duty in uniform can bowl three free games when they buy a combo meal in the Strike Zone Café 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday — Friday.

Dollar Games. Dollar games and dollar shoes from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays in December.

All Club members get $1 off any entrée purchase over $4 when they show their Club card at the Strike Zone Cafe!

On your birthday — Bowl one game free!

STRIKE ZONE CAFÉ.

Try our hand-scooped Ice Cream/Malt Station featuring eight different flavors of ice cream. Open for lunch Monday — Friday at 11 a.m.

Strike Zone Lunch Specials:

Jan. 3-6 — Grilled Buffalo Chicken with fries and drink, $7.25.

Jan. 9-13 — Meatball Sandwich with fries and drink, $6.95.

Jan. 17-20 — Grilled Cheese & Cup of Soup with chips and drink, $7.95.

Jan. 23-27 — Two Chili Dogs with fries and drink, $6.75

Jan. 30 — Feb. 3 — Fajita Chicken Wrap with fries and drink, $7.25

THE CLUB — 719-556-4181

ABSOLUTELY AWESOME! Modern Lunch Buffets, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Cost is $10.95/person; Club members get $2 off! Thursday, Jan. 5 — Pizza, Pasta Lunch Buffet; Friday, Jan. 13 — Friday the 13th Membership Lunch Buffet; Wednesday, Jan. 18 — Waffles Wednesday Lunch Buffet; Tuesday, Jan. 24 — National Peanut Butter Day Lunch Buffet; Thursday, Jan. 26 — Mongolian Lunch Buffet.

Mondays @ 3. The Club and Stripes Pub open Mondays at 3 p.m.

Bingo Bonanza — Mondays ONLY. Early birds arrive 6 p.m.; regular session at 6:30 p.m.

COLORADO PIZZA & SPORTS GRILL (formerly Stripes Pub) — 719-556-4181 (Located inside The Club, Bldg. 1013)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME — Starts 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Featuring food and drink specials: 50-cent boneless wings, $3 pints and a $5 10-inch one-topping pizza.

PIZZA & BEER MONDAY NIGHT SPECIAL — Get one two-topping 10” pizza and a pint of the Draft Beer of the Week for just $8! Special good 6-8 p.m. Mondays.

COLORADO PIZZA COMPANY. Fresh made pizza! Available 3-8 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Dine in or carry out. Call 719-574-8863. And now we deliver — from our door to yours on base!

STEAK NIGHT, 8 oz. Ribeye Steak for $8; 10 oz. Hanger Steak, $14. 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

PITCHER NIGHT, all pitchers (all flavors, all brews) are half-price, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays.

50-CENT BONELESS WING NIGHT, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Featuring five new flavors plus our traditional sauces.

50-CENT WING NIGHT, 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays.

SOCIAL HOUR — 4:30-6 p.m. with snacks, drink specials.

UFC Events — as scheduled.

FOOTBALL FRENZY — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

THE GROWLER (64 oz.) — Makes a great gift. Have it filled with your friend’s favorite draft beer. Initial purchase, $9; first fill is $6. Refills are $9-$15 depending on style of ale. Club members get $2 off any growler refill. Don’t drink beer? Fill it with root beer.

FITNESS CENTER — 719-556-4462

No spinning or aerobics classes Monday, Jan. 16, due to federal holiday.

Mini-Glow Golf, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Peak View Park.

ITT / ARTS & CRAFTS — Building 640, 719-556-4867, Option 6 for ITT … Option 2 for Arts & Crafts

SEASON SKI PASSES — ITT has season ski passes for * Copper Mountain Resort * Loveland * Monarch * Keystone & Arapahoe Basin (Liberty Pass). Visit http://www.21fss.com/news/itt/season-ski-passes-sale-now/ to see who’s eligible for these spectacular savings on season ski passes or call Outdoor Recreation at 719-556-4867, Option 1.

DISNEY SALUTE 2017 — Jan. 1 — Dec. 19, 2017 for Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL and Disneyland in CA.

ARTS & CRAFTS — 719-556-4867, Option 2. Our Frame Shop has one of the area’s largest selections of frame, glass and matting options and a variety of shadow box. Have your special memorabilia or photos framed or engraved for any occasion.

THE FRAME SHOP (ENGRAVING, TOO!) — 719-556-4867, Option 2. We have the best prices in the Pikes Peak region and we will stand by that claim. Bring in your framing quote and we will not only match, but beat the competitor’s price with comparable materials and superior workmanship. See samples of our professional work; get your mementos and special items framed or engraved for gift giving or as a keepsake for yourself.

LEISURE TRAVEL — 719-556-2116 and 719-556-6447

We have two full-time professional travel agents with 25+ years combined experience in the travel industry. We are the only leisure travel office in Colorado specifically dedicated to travel discounts for the military. We do it all: domestic and international travel; cruises; destination weddings; and more!

ITALIAN VISTAS — Leisure Travel is offering a special tour of Italy August 27 — September 8, 2017. It’s the trip of a lifetime to some of Italy’s best stops and best kept secrets: Rome, the Sorrento Coast, the Colosseum, the Ruins of Pompeii, Isle of Capri, Florence, Leaning Tower of Pisa, a Tuscan winery, Venice, Murano Island, Verona, Stresa and Locarno, Switzerland. For details, visit www.21fss.com or call travel agents Renate at 719-556-2116 or Teresa at 719-556-6447.

RP LEE YOUTH CENTER — 719-556-7220

Kids Night Out! 6:30-8:30 p.m. the first Friday of the month for grades 1-4. Offers a variety of fun opportunities for your child(ren) to participate in activities to promote social interaction and cooperation. Pre-registration is required. Fee is $10, and includes a drink, snack and a ton of fun activities.

Middle School Open Mic / Karaoke Night — free, 7 p.m. the first Friday of the month.

High School Late Night — free, 9-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and 20.

Babysitting Class — Saturday, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11. Basic, $30; Advanced, $45, includes CPR.

Passport to Manhood, 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Promotes and teaches responsibility to boys ages 11-14.

Hourly Care — Reservations can be made up to 15 days in advance. Cost is just $4/hr. Call the Pete East CDC at 719-556-7460.

SILVER SPRUCE GOLF COURSE — 719-556-7414

Polar Bear Golf Series — Play a series of golf tournaments beginning at 9:30 a.m. on select Saturdays: January 7, January 28, February 11, February 25 and March 11. The playoff will be held on Saturday afternoon, March 25. For more information and to sign up, call the Silver Spruce Golf Course pro shop at 719-556-7414.

The Greenside Grill & Smokehouse — Offering Prime Rib dinners from 5:30-8 p.m. on select Fridays: Jan. 27, Feb. 10, Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24. Our featured dinner menu includes Smoked Prime Rib, $10 for a 10 oz. slice. If you would like a larger slice, please tell your server. (The price is $1 per ounce.) All prime rib dinner are served with a green salad and baked potato. Reservations, please. Call 719-574-4103. We politely discourage splitting a dinner.

LIBRARY — 719-556-7462

Storytime — Story times resumes 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

ZINIO — Free online magazines now available for registered library customers. Stop by today and sign up for both.

AIRMAN & FAMILY READINESS CENTER — 719-556-6141

Classes — Visit www.21fss.com for a complete calendar of events.

Military Family Life Counselor — 719-425-1115 or 719-342-9572.

EDUCATION CENTER — 719-556-4996 or 719-556-4065

Post 9/11 GI Bill Briefings — 9:30 a.m. January 10, February 14.

Transition Goals Planning Success (T-GPS) Achieving Higher Education Track — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. January 18-19. This two-day program guides you through the variety of decisions involved, such as choosing a degree program and college institution, funding considerations, and admissions.

FAA testing now available at the Ed Center. Our Education Center is fully certified as an FAA testing site. Airframe and Powerplant testing is offered at 2 p.m. every Wednesdays. If you are interested in testing, send your request to 21fss.fsde.test@us.af.mil.

Initial Tuition Assistance Briefing: 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays.