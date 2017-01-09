Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tech. Sgt. Kira Waller, 5/6 Club vice president from Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., lifts toys on to a cart for the Pediatric Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Dec. 19, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. This year the 5/6 Club was able to collect approximately $3000 worth of toys from members of Team Pete and the U.S. Air Force Academy. The toys are used for holiday gifts and for use throughout the year while patients receive treatment. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Airmen from the 5/6 Club, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., drop off toys at the Pediatric Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Dec. 19, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. This year the 5/6 Club was able to collect approximately $3000 worth of toys from members of Team Pete and the U.S. Air Force Academy. The toys are used for holiday gifts and for use throughout the year while patients receive treatment. Close this Window Bookmark and Share This Page Save to Browser Favorites / BookmarksPrintRSS FeedAskbackflipblinklistBlogBookmarkBloglinesBlogMarksBlogsvineBuddyMarksBUMPzee!CiteULikeco.mmentsConnoteadel.icio.usDiggdiigoDotNetKicksDropJackdzoneFacebookFarkFavesFeed Me LinksFriendsitefolkd.comFurlGoogleHuggJeqqKaboodlekirtsylinkaGoGolinkedinLinksMarkerMa.gnoliaMister WongMixxMySpaceMyWebNetvouzNewsvineoneviewOnlyWirePlugIMPropellerRedditRojoSegnaloShoutwireSimpySlashdotSphereSphinnSpurlSquidooStumbleUponTechnoratiThisNextTumblrTwitterWebrideWindows LiveYahoo!Google PlusEmail This to a FriendCopy HTML: If you like this then please subscribe to the RSS Feed. More » Team Pete 5/6 Club drops off toys at local children’s hospital added by Staff Writer on January 9, 2017 View all posts by Staff Writer →