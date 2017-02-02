Hiring Freeze: How does this affect Team Pete

By Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman

21st Space Wing Public Affairs

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive order mandating a hiring freeze for all federal civilian positions, with a few exceptions, for any position vacant as of 12 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2017.

Currently there are 2,658 Appropriated Fund and 324 Nonappropriated Fund civilians working on Peterson Air Force Base.

Further guidance came out stating that any candidate who received a firm job offer by 12 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2017, could still proceed with their appointment to federal service as long as the effective date is before Feb. 22, 2017. Peterson AFB is still awaiting Air Force guidance on how to proceed. There is still uncertainty concerning the effects this will have on the 21st Space Wing and Team Pete, said Sharon Rae Bowman, 21st Force Support Squadron affirmative employment chief.

“Our policy is to continue with business as usual, that is, forwarding personnel actions as we receive them until we are told not to,” said Bowman. “Although we are aware that Air Force Personnel Center is on a strategic pause, we want to stay ahead of the game and ensure our vacancies are identified and ready for filling as soon as possible.”

In accordance with the executive order, the Office of Management and Budget director, in consultation with the Office of Personnel director, will recommend a long term plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government’s workforce through attrition within 90 days of the date of the order and the hiring freeze shall expire upon implementation of the OMB plan. This indicates the hiring freeze will be in effect for a minimum of 90 days.

“As we have seen in the past with other hiring freeze orders, as well as manpower reductions, our team of professionals on Peterson AFB will ensure the mission gets accomplished regardless of any obstacles,” said Bowman.