Schriever AFB Happenings

FSS at the Movies

Tierra Vista Community Center/Building 300, 567-2525

The 50th Force Support Squadron invites you to join us for free movies at the Tierra Vista Community Center. Movies are open to all personnel with access to Schriever AFB. Snacks are welcome at movie showings.

Saturday, Feb. 18 — TVC

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (PG-13) — 3 p.m.

Manchester By The Sea (R) — 5 p.m.

Satellite Dish Dining Facility

Building 300, 567-3333

Monday-Friday, breakfast and lunch restricted usage: open to active-duty and Department of Defense civilians. Open to all Schriever employees for dinner, midnight meal, all meals on weekends and federal holidays. For information regarding eligibility, call 567-4732.

Outdoor Recreation and Information Tickets and Tours

Building 300, Room 133

Tickets at ITT

Information, Tickets, and Tours is now selling tickets to:

Denver Nuggets

Colorado Avalanche

Ski Season Passes (All Prices Subject to Change):

Liberty Pass (Keystone and A-Basin)

Liberty Honor Pass (for retirees)

Copper Mountain

Loveland

Ski Cooper

Buy now, ticket prices will increase! For more information or call 567-6050.

Hoops for Troops: Feb. 26

The Denver Nuggets are hosting Hoops for Troops Military Appreciation Night starting 3 p.m. Feb. 26, at the Pepsi Center. Upper level tickets are $17 and Lower/Club Tickets are $47. Come out and watch the Denver Nuggets vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Call 567-6050 for more information.

Outdoor Recreation Equipment Rentals

Not just for summer. We have snowshoes, trekking poles, backpacks, sleeping bags, coolers, stoves, games and more all at a great price. Do you need extra table space? We also rent tables and chairs. Stop by or call 567-6050 to see what equipment is available.

Outdoor Recreation Trips

Outdoor Recreation has the outdoor adventure you’re looking for. Contact ODR at 567-6050 to opt-in to their email list and be the first to know about upcoming adventure trips.

Awards, Engraving, Picture Framing

For personalized gifts and “Schriever items,” visit our display in Building 300, Room 131 for ideas and options. It is open Tuesday — Thursday, 7:30 a.m. — 4 p.m. Picture framing and repair is available to all Schriever personnel. For more information, please call 567-6050/4370.

Upcoming Events

Nearly or Newly Married: Feb. 15

Are you newly married or engaged? If so, attend the Airmen and Family Readiness Center’s “Nearly or Newly Married Class,” 9 — 10 a.m. Feb. 15. Designed for couples who are engaged or married. They will learn essentials for creating a thriving, healthy marriage. Additionally, learn how to build a positive relationship with their spouse when they’re in the military. Some of the topics covered include: effective communication techniques, conflict resolution strategies, and creative and engaging date night suggestions. For registration or more information, please call the 567-3920.

Varsity Soccer Team Tryouts: Feb. 15 and 16

The SAFB Varsity Soccer team will be holding practice/tryouts 4:15 — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16 for the upcoming spring season which begins March 5. All are welcome to attend. Bring soccer cleats, indoor running shoes, socks, shin-guards, water and weather appropriate clothes. For more information on the league, contact the Fitness Center at 567-6628.

Single Airmen Initiative

Single Airmen Initiative events are free for both officers and enlisted personnel. If you are single and would like more information on the events available or would like to register, please contact Seth Cannello at 567-6658.

Overdrive Kart Racing: March 18

Do you have a need for speed? Feed your competitive spirit with Overdrive Raceways eco-friendly electric race karts, which have more torque than traditional gasoline karts. Overdrive’s high performance racing karts give you a “real as life” racing experience. Combine that with a quarter mile F-1 style racetrack and you will get an adrenaline-filled experience you will want to try again and again.

Military Saves Week at the A&FRC: February and March 2017

Financial Information Fair Feb. 27 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Blended Retirement System Briefing Feb. 28 2 — 4 p.m.

Home Buying March 1 2 — 4 p.m.

Budget Basics March 2 8 — 10 a.m.

School Age Program Money Activity March 3 9 — 11 a.m.

New Hampshire White Mountain Adventure Camps

These camps take military teens, ages 14 to 18, to the beautiful mountains in northern New Hampshire where they will experience a variety of winter sports activities. Outdoor adventures will include alpine skiing or snowboarding, snow tubing, ice-skating, snowshoeing, sleigh riding and more. These camps are for military teens anywhere in the continental U.S. — two camps for teens experiencing disabilities and two camps for teens without disabilities. Camps run January through March. Transportation assistance is available. For more information, please visit www.nhmilitarykids.org.

Information

Child Development Center

Building 60, 567-4742

Program is open to all eligible patrons in the entire Front Range area. This includes Peterson Air Force Base, Fort Carson and U.S. Air Force Academy members.

CDC Full Time Care

Full time slots are available in the infants (6 — 12 months) and pre-toddlers (1 — 2 year olds) classrooms. For enrollment information, please contact the Child Development Center front desk at 567-4742.

Hourly Care

Are you looking for hourly care for your children 6 weeks — 5 years? The CDC offers hourly care at a low cost. For more information or registration, please call the CDC at 567-4742. Hourly care is also available in the School Age Care Program on most Fridays for youth ages Kindergarten to 12 years. The cost is $4 per hour, extra fees for field trips may be required. Call the Child Development Center information at 567-7100 or School Age Care at 567-2850 for information.

School Age Care Program

The School Age Program offers before and after school care, hourly care, early release days from D22, delayed starts and snow days. Activities include 4-H, Boys and Girls Club, science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, clubs, activities, field trips and guest visitors for youth ages 5 to 12. The program is open to active military, contractors, DOD, NAF and civilian employees and School District 22 students who fall under the above mentioned sponsorship. Call the School Age Care Program to make your reservations at 567-4742. Paperwork and immunization records need to be received at least one week in advance of attendance.

Fitness Center Closures

The Fitness Center will be operating under holiday hours (7 a.m. — 3 p.m.) Feb. 20

The basketball court will be closed the following dates/times:

Feb. 10, noon — 5 p.m.

Feb. 25, 7 a.m. — Feb. 26, 5 p.m.

The indoor running track will be closed on the following dates:

Feb. 25, 7 a.m. — Feb. 26, 5 p.m.

Building T-135 will be closed on the following dates:

Feb. 25, 7 a.m. — Feb. 26, 5 p.m.

Locker room cleaning schedule:

Locker rooms are closed for cleaning 1:15 — 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

Aerobics Classes Taught by Fitness Center Staff

The Fitness Center Staff will be teaching Aerobics Classes until May 31. For a schedule of the classes offered, visit the Fitness Center or call 567-6628. Such classes offered are:

Functional Fitness — trains your muscles to work together and prepare them for daily tasks by simulating common movements you might do at home, at work or in sports. While using various muscles in the upper and lower body at the same time, functional fitness exercises also emphasize core stability.

Group Exercise — is typically described as exercise performed by a group of individuals led by an instructor. A variety of group exercise formats exist, including (but not limited to) aerobics and dance choreographed to music, BOSU, core conditioning, Pilates, yoga and muscle conditioning. Group exercise offers a variety of benefits you might miss if you choose to work out on your own. Some of the benefits include exposure to a social and fun environment, a safe and effectively designed workout.

Boot Camp — results driven and energetic fitness and fat loss workout program that includes motivation, accountability and dynamic resistance training; all designed to get you the body that you want in a safe, fun and non-intimidating atmosphere.

Cycle Fitness — creates a work out that is deeply engaging and energizing on an indoor bicycle. This program is physically efficient and challenging, mentally uplifting, and most importantly, fun.

Kettlebells — A kettlebell is a solid metal heavy ball with an offset handle just large enough to place your hand through and is one of the most effective versatile pieces of equipment you can use during a workout. Kettlebell training has plenty of benefits — namely strength gains, performance increases and fat loss. When used correctly a kettlebell improves your joint stability as well as the joints mobility.

AF FA Testing Time/Day Winter Hours

The Air Force Fitness Assessment winter hours are currently in effect. Testing days and times are 10 a.m. and noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. This testing schedule will remain in effect until March 31. For more information, please call the Fitness Center at 567-6628.

NAF HRO

Come join the team! To see our current list of job openings, visit www.nafjobs.org.

