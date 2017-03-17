C-Band radar reaches full operational capability in Australia

By Steve Kotecki

21st Space Wing Public Affairs

NAVAL COMMUNICATION STATION HAROLD E. HOLT, Western Australia — Members of Air Force Space Command alongside Australian Defence’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment group attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at Naval Communication Station Harold E. Holt, Western Australia, March 7, 2017.

The ribbon cutting was to commemorate the C-Band Space Surveillance Radar System’s attainment of full operational status.

The C-Band is an Air Force Space Command radar that was previously located at Antigua Air Station, Antigua used for telemetry tracking of space launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The air station was deactivated July 7, 2015, disassembled, moved and rebuilt at Naval Communications Station Harold E. Holt. The radar will operate as a dedicated sensor node in the Space Surveillance Network.

“The radar’s capacity to provide early detection and observations for launches in the southern and eastern hemispheres increases situational awareness across the Space Surveillance Network,” said Col. Troy Endicott, 21st Operations Group commander. “This is another example of the 21st SW collaborating with our growing cadre of close allies to provide a more robust picture of the space domain to combatant commanders.”

The new location will allow the radar to cover both southern and eastern hemisphere which will lead to improved predictions and positional accuracy in its tracking mission. The radar will be able to provide tracking and object identification of space debris as well as being links in to the SSN.

The completion of the project coincides with diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Australia for over 75 years.