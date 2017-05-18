FSS hosts event center grand opening

By Airman 1st Class William Tracy

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

With the weather warming up, the 50th Force Support Squadron is looking to highlight the opening of its new event center with a free concert for the Schriever community 3 p.m. June 2.

“This event is to kick off the summer in celebration of all of the hard work different units on Schriever put in throughout the year,” said Jennifer Stark, 50th Force Support Squadron marketing director. “We hope it will be one big summer party with a backyard cookout kind of feel.”

Before the music plays, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the event center, located in Building 20, the old security forces building.

Stark said she is excited about the new facility, which will serve as a primary location for 50 FSS events.

“We will now have an opportunity to provide a hangout and center point for our Airmen,” Stark said. “The event center will finally provide Schriever patrons more opportunities for events and gatherings. It’s an exciting project.”

The concert will feature a performance from a local Colorado Springs band, as well as a variety of activities for adults and kids to enjoy, such as can jam (a game in which participants try to throw a Frisbee into a trashcan to score points), ladder ball (a game where participants try to rope two balls over a rung to score) and bounce houses.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase; although, families are welcome to bring their own.

“Our intent is to get us together as a base community and enjoy an evening with free music and games,” Stark said.

Second Lt. Walker Fickling, 50 FSS deputy of sustainment services and event organizer, said the concert provides a great opportunity enjoy the summer weather in a relaxed environment.

“It’s a chance to step away from work for a little bit and take a breather,” Fickling said. “It’s a good way to spend an evening and it’s good for morale.”

Fickling said the summer looks promising for 50 FSS and the base community.

“I’m excited about the concert and the possibility of other events for the summer,” he said. “We’re optimistic about them.”

Stark concurred, saying that the concert and the new event center will further solidify the positive atmosphere of the Schriever community.

For information about the concert and other 50 FSS events, contact Stark at 567-4740.