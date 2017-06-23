John Elway makes another touchdown for Airman

By Alethea Smock 21st Space Wing Public Affairs ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Thirty Airmen from the 21st Space Wing, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., were...

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Thirty Airmen from the 21st Space Wing, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., were hosted by the Denver Broncos football team, June 14th, for a morale event at the Broncos Training Facility.

The Broncos held a luncheon and team practice for the Airmen along with their spouses and significant others. The players also took time to autograph personal items.

John Elway, former Broncos quarterback and current executive vice president of football operations and general manager, also attended the event and signed personal items.

Around Denver, and for Broncos fans, Elway is a legend according to many news reports.

One Airman who is a Colorado resident and a big Broncos fan brought along several pieces of memorabilia to be signed including a vintage teddy bear. The teddy bear had been given to him by his mother many years ago and has accompanied him on each deployment.

Elway met with the Airman, signed his teddy bear and shook his hand.

The enthusiasm and professionalism from the Airmen contributed to the event being a success. Both the sponsors and Broncos representatives agreed this was one of the most heartwarming events they’ve attended.