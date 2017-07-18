Welcome Col. Moore

By Robb Lingley 21st Space Wing Public Affairs PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Col. Todd Moore assumed command of the 21st Space Wing...

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Col. Todd Moore assumed command of the 21st Space Wing during a change of command ceremony July 11, 2017, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Col. Doug Schiess relinquished command after two years as commander.

Lt. Gen. David J. Buck, Commander, 14th Air Force (Air Forces Strategic), Air Force Space Command; and Commander, Joint Functional Component Command for Space, U.S. Strategic Command, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, presided over the change of command, receiving the 21st SW guidon from Schiess and passing it to Moore.

“Over the last two years, the wing executed 145,000 hours of missile warning, missile defense and space surveillance capabilities at an incredible 99.9 percent operational availability. This resulted in the wing’s recognition as the best space wing in 14th Air Force, the best wing in Air Force Space Command, and the best global operations in United States Strategic Command,” said Buck. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The 21st SW is the Air Force’s fifth largest geographically separated wing covering the globe with locations in seven countries and 13 time zones, consisting of five groups, wing staff agencies, and 38 units at 21 locations. Along side the wing has 53 mission partners including North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Northern Command, Air Force Space Command, and the 302nd Airlift Wing.

“To the men and women of the 21st Space Wing I need to communicate to you how proud I am,” said Schiess. Knights of the 21st SW you have done your mission and done it with excellence.

“Knights, thank you for the best two years of my Air Force career,” Schiess said. “As Deb and I have said throughout this whole 25th anniversary year “once a Knight, always a Knight, and I always will be a Knight for the rest of my Air Force career.”

Moore takes command of the wing and its more than 4,300 persons providing missile warning, missile defense, space situational awareness and space control operations to secure space for our nation and allies. Moore also assumes the role of base commander for Peterson AFB with its $1.27 billion annual economic impact.

“I think Col. Schiess has done a phenomenal job here and it’s a privilege to follow him,” said Moore.

“The opportunity to execute our missile warning and space surveillance missions, and to support NORAD-NORTHCOM and Air Force Space Command on Peterson AFB is extraordinary given the ever increasing reliance on space capabilities and the development of advanced weapons by potential adversaries,” Moore said. “I’m excited to be returning to the front range of Colorado and I’m honored to be given the opportunity to lead this very talented wing.”

“Having led at a geographically separated unit in the past, I have some personal perspective on the challenges and opportunities that all of our sites have. I hope to leverage this experience to help the

leadership there take care of our airmen and do great things with the mission,” said Moore.

Before taking command of the wing, Moore was the commander of Air Force Element at RAF Menwith Hill. He has previously served in Colorado at the 4th Space Operations Squadron, Schriever AFB, Colorado, from 1997-1999, 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron, Schriever AFB from 2008-2010, and at Aerospace Data Facility, Buckley AFB, Colorado, from 2010-2012.