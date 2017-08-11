50 SFS practices, encourages anti-terrorist awareness

By Airman 1st Class William Tracy

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks changed law enforcement and military personnel’s approach to national security. The 50th Security Forces Squadron was no exception.

August is Anti-Terrorist Awareness Month, during which 50 SFS reminds Schriever to maintain anti-terrorist measures, as they are just as important today.

For Tad Davis, 50 SFS anti-terrorist program manager, the phrase “no news is good news” holds true.

“We are here to make the base as difficult as a target as possible,” Davis said. “We make sure we are meeting all safety requirements, arrange meetings for and do what we need to do to make sure there are no threats.”

Unlike counter terrorism measures, which more aggressively pursue links to terrorism and employ offensive measures, anti-terrorism focuses on the defense. Davis and anti-terrorism personnel conduct vulnerability assessments, special event assessments, check fence lines, barriers and infrastructure.

“We check entry procedures, cyber protection barriers; the overall security of the installation,” Davis said. “Anti-terrorism is a defensive measure — everything we do is preventive.”

Commanders too are engaged regularly to assess threats and make decisions to mitigate them. Schriever’s anti-terrorist program includes a threat working group panel, which consist of Office of Special Investigations, security forces, emergency personnel and other agencies that gather together to assess a threat and make recommendations as well as an anti-terrorist executive committee, chaired by the wing commander.

However, Airmen, regardless of rank, are expected to practice awareness for the safety of the base.

“Everybody’s a sensor — you are part of the force protection too. If you see something; say something,” said Master Sgt. Brady Warren, 50 SFS flight sergeant. “If you see something out of the ordinary in your workspace or on base, please call us so we can go check it out.”

Examples of things to look out for are unattended bags, civilian cars driving near the fence line and anyone appearing to conduct surveillance not in uniform. Warren added that while it is up for trained security personnel to determine if the thing or incident is suspicious, every call is important.

“I would rather go a hundred times a day to something that results in nothing than miss that one incident that turned out to be something important,” Warren said.

For Anti-terrorism Awareness Month, the largest prevention measure is to ensure the base populace is on the watch for possible threats.

“Anti-terrorism is very important; it is everybody’s responsibility,” Warren said. “When we work together, we are all a lot safer.”