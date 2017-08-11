CMSAF underscores leadership’s role in developing Airmen

By Senior Airman Stormy Archer

502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright visited Joint Base San Antonio July 31 to Aug. 4, 2017, during an immersion to view Air Education and Training Command’s role forging innovative Airmen to power the world’s greatest Air Force.

Visits with Airmen from several units across JB San Antonio including AETC headquarters, Air Force Recruiting Service, 19th Air Force, the 37th Training Wing, 502nd Air Base Wing, 59th Medical Wing, the Medical and Training Command, the Air Force Personnel Center and the Profession of Arms Center of Excellence marked the five-day immersion.

“AETC is the first command; they continue to recruit, train and inspire all Airmen across the globe,” said Wright. “They have incredible missions here ranging from flying training to technical training and basic training. What I have seen here is the incredible professional Airmen that help us execute all of the missions that ultimately lead to more lethal warfighters across our Air Force.”

During his visit, Wright also held several all-calls with Airmen, including a senior NCO call at JB San Antonio-Randolph to discuss the role leadership has in developing new Airmen.

“I know for a fact that our recruiters recruit the best and brightest minds that America has to offer and they come out of Basic Military Training fired up, motivated and ready to go,” said Wright. “It’s our job to keep them that way and help them advance in their career.”

While at JB San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Wright attended a JB San Antonio Military and Family Readiness Program orientation to discuss better ways to take care of Airmen and their families.

“One of our greatest challenges we need to place a greater focus on is identifying young Airmen and families that need the services available and connecting the two,” said Wright. “Many times our young Airmen won’t raise their hand and say they need help. It’s the responsibility of supervisors to know what their Airmen need and connect them to those resources. Our airmen and family readiness centers are fantastic, and they really do a great job providing the resources people need. We just need to make the connection.”

At JB San Antonio-Lackland, Wright met with military training leaders where the integration of innovative solutions into training through the application of emerging ideas, tools, and technology was discussed, which is a major focus area for AETC.

“I think we need to evolve the way we train, and most of that is centered on technology,” said Wright. “In today’s day and age with the tools and technology we have available it is imperative that we evolve our training platforms and systems to make training more efficient and effective for all of our Airmen.”

Wright also attended a BMT graduation and welcomed the newest generation of Airmen into the Air Force.

“In order to get ready for Airmen of any generation, these new Airmen and the Airmen of tomorrow, it’s incumbent upon us to maintain the skills necessary to be good supervisors, good mentors and great leaders to help these Airmen thrive and achieve the goals they set out,” said Wright. “These men and women joined the Air Force to be part of a team, and to be part of something greater than themselves. It’s our responsibility to help them realize that dream.”

Focus and pride were the main points of the service’s senior enlisted leader’s advice to the new Airmen.

“To our newest Airmen, dream big, focus small and continue the level of pride you have in serving and being an Airman,” said Wright.

As the CMSAF, Wright represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, and provides direction for the enlisted force and represents their interests, as appropriate, to the American public, and to those in all levels of government. He serves as the personal adviser to the chief of staff and the secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, and proper utilization and progress of the enlisted force.