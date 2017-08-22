Air Force welcomes new undersecretary

Colorado Springs Military Newspaper Group

(U.S. Air Force photo by Scott M. Ash) Arlington County, Va. — Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and to-be sworn in undersecretary of the Air Force Matthew Donovan stand during the National Anthem at his swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington County, Va., Aug. 11, 2017.
By Senior Airman Rusty Frank

Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs Office

WASHINGTON — In 1977, Matthew Donovan left for Air Force Basic Military Training.

Four decades later on Aug. 11, 2017, at the Pentagon, he ceremoniously recited the oath of office to be the undersecretary of the Air Force.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson presided over the ceremony and welcomed Donovan back into the Air Force formation.

“He understands the mission of Air Force [and] he also understands what it’s really all about,” Wilson said. “Matt will be a great leader for all of us…helping to make the country safe through dominant air and space power.”

As USecAF, Donovan oversees the Air Force’s annual budget of more than $130 billion and is responsible for the affairs of the Department of the Air Force, including organizing, training, equipping and providing for the welfare of approximately 660,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen and their families, world-wide. Donovan also directs strategy and policy development, risk management, weapons acquisition, technology investments and human resource management across a global enterprise. Additionally, he is responsible for implementing decisions of the president, Congress and fulfilling combatant commanders’ current and future operational requirements.

“I’m honored and humbled to be given this opportunity,” Donovan said. “It’s a dream come true.”

After five years as an enlistee, Donovan received his commission in the Air Force in 1982, through the Air Force Officer Training School. During his 31 years on active duty, he was a command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours in the F-15C Eagle and F-5E Tiger, and served in combat during Operation Southern Watch.

Prior to becoming the USecAF, Donovan served as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee professional staff where he was advisor to the chairman of the committee.

Even with these accomplishments, he was honored to take his newest oath of office.

“I have either administered or recited that oath many, many times over the course of my career, and the gravity and impact of the words still don’t ever fail to inspire me,” Donovan said. “When you think about the hundreds of thousands of officer, enlisted and civilian Airmen who are at this very moment–all around the world–either deterring our enemies or fighting and winning our nation’s wars, it’s all about them. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this. I look forward to helping Secretary Wilson and (Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein) meet their goals, and to ensuring we sustain the world’s greatest air, space and cyberspace force.”

Donovan was confirmed as the USecAF Aug. 1, 2017, and administratively sworn in Aug. 3, 2017.

