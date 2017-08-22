Safety improvements at Peterson AFB North Gate

By Robb Lingley

21st Space Wing Public Affairs

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The 21st Civil Engineer Squadron is scheduled to coordinate with 21st Security Forces Squadron on installing improvements at the north gate allowing safe access for pedestrians and students walking to a new school. The installation is scheduled to be done, after the gate closes at six p.m., at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 17.

21st CES will work to ensure that the North Gate is as secure as possible for base pedestrians and students to pass through while maintaining traffic and security at Peterson AFB by installing Jersey barriers and cones to allow protected entry to the school.

“It is expected that most of the children attending the school will come from Peterson AFB and Schriever AFB,” said Glenn Messke, 21st CES. “The current plan is for the Peterson Youth Center to provide adult escorted walks for interested students and families to and from the school.”

Personnel are asked to drive cautiously while entering and exiting the north gate due to new construction and to pay particular attention to children, parents and staff traveling through the North Gate area.

21st CES is expecting a lot of traffic through the North Gate when school starts. To help combat this, a pedestrian crosswalk will be built five feet from the outbound right lane curb and both outbound lanes will remain open.

“Our plan right now is to improve the safety for children, their families and other drivers at the north gate,” said Messke. 21st CES staff and other agencies will monitor the improvements to address any needed actions and future design consideration.

Following the wing’s policy under the Child and Supervision guidelines, a child, age 7 and over, will be allowed to walk to and from school unsupervised as long as they have a military dependent identification card.