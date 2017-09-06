Colorado Springs Military Newspaper Group

Peterson Space Observer

DLA Distribution, MSC partnership enables annual Thule resupply

NORFOLK, Va. —U.S. Navy Sailors render honors as the Military Sealift Command contracted ship MV Ocean Giant gets underway from Naval Station Norfolk, July 16. Ocean Giant left Virginia in support of Operation Pacer Goose 2017, the annual resupply mission to Thule Air Base.
NORFOLK, Va. —U.S. Navy Sailors render honors as the Military Sealift Command contracted ship MV Ocean Giant gets underway from Naval Station Norfolk, July 16. Ocean Giant left Virginia in support of Operation Pacer Goose 2017, the annual resupply mission to Thule Air Base.

By Emily Tsambiras

DLA Distribution Public Affairs

NORFOLK, Va.  — As the temperature soared into the mid-90’s in Norfolk, DLA Distribution employees raced a deadline to load critical supplies to be delivered 750 miles above the Arctic circle at Thule Air Force Base, Greenland.

For four searing days in mid-July, the team prepared the Military Sealift Command-chartered MV Ocean Giant with more than 3 million lbs. of materiel in support of Pacer Goose Sustainment 2017, previously known as Operation Pacer Goose. The goal of the mission is to move a year’s worth of sustainment materiel into Thule AFB during the small window that the ice is thin enough to be broken and ships can pull into port.

According to Rick Caldwell, MSC representative on site at Thule, even in the “warmer” months, the weather is still a challenge. “It’s inhospitable. The weather can go from a ‘balmy’ 35 degrees to a chilly -10 fairly quick with the constant Arctic wind.”

To meet the tight timeframe for delivery, DLA Distribution and MSC Atlantic had to begin preparations to resupply the air base many months in advance.

And planning for the mission is no small effort, says Caldwell. Prior to the execution portion of Pacer Goose, extensive preparation is required. “There are pre-planning meetings and various site surveys, depending on the cargo to be carried. There is a tremendous amount of paperwork that is required… [and] we have to produce vessels schedules, briefings, clearances for crews and vessels, a Letter of Instruction, Planning Order documents and more.”

Similarly, DLA Distribution conducted numerous planning meetings and coordination efforts throughout the spring to ensure required supplies, such as vehicles, medical supplies, dry goods, Commissary and Base Exchange supplies, and specialized equipment to handle jobs in ice and snow, were ready for load and the proper loading equipment in place.

It’s not as simple as loading some boxes, says Isai Vazquez, marine cargo specialist for DLA Distribution Norfolk. “Required items can vary greatly in size, so we also need to determine the equipment needed to lift those items onto the ship. This year we onloaded a 68,000 lb. Aircraft loader a 35,000 lb. Air Force fire truck, among other items.”

Upon the loaded vessel’s departure from Norfolk, MSCLANT tracked the ship’s path to Thule, and, prior to arrival, ensured the port was clear for safe and timely entry. A Canadian Coast Guard Ice Breaker escorted the ship toward the end of its journey, providing a helicopter for ice recon, and powerful radar to assist in ice tracking/vessel transit. “Having an icebreaker for escort is cheap insurance, as opposed to not having one and one of our vessels gets into dire straits,” said Caldwell.

The organization also relied on the National Ice Center to provide Ice Analysis updates to the vessels, Caldwell and operations staff at MSCLANT.

Following a multi-day offload and subsequent onload of items to be removed from the base, the Ocean Giant began its return to DLA Distribution Norfolk.

Upon its arrival back at Naval Station Norfolk on August 18, the DLA Distribution team offloaded more than 2 million lbs. of retrograde cargo such as trash and items for disposal, including several vehicles.

“I am extremely proud of the entire team and we are pleased to have contributed to yet another successful execution of the resupply in Thule. The superb and seamless execution of this complex operation is a result of the strong and valued partnerships between DLA, the Air Force, Military Sealift Command and Navy Cargo Handling Battalion,” said Navy Supply Corps Capt. Andrew Matthews, DLA Distribution Norfolk commander.

Military Sealift Command first began supporting this mission in the 1960’s and this is the 20th year that DLA Distribution has participated in the Thule resupply.

[Print] [Email] [RSS Feed] [del.icio.us] [Digg] [Facebook] More »
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Fort Carson Mountaineer

Carson gains contracting battalion
Schriever Sentinel

Send your vote home
(U.S. Air Force photo/Sean M. Worrell) Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright discusses recent changes to enlisted professional development education during a senior NCO call on Aug. 31, 2017 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Air Force’s senior enlisted leader was at the base for an immersion with Air Education and Training Command headquarters and missions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sean M. Worrell) Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright discusses recent changes to enlisted professional development education during a senior NCO call on Aug. 31, 2017 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Air Force’s senior enlisted leader was at the base for an immersion with Air Education and Training Command headquarters and missions.
529
Peterson Space Observer

CMSAF underscores leadership’s role in developing Airmen
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Douglas) Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga — Two C-130H Hercules from the 94th Airlift Wing, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. are parked on the flightline at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Aug. 3, 2017. The two aircraft participated with other C-130s in high-altitude airdrops in the Colorado Rockies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Douglas) Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga — Two C-130H Hercules from the 94th Airlift Wing, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. are parked on the flightline at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Aug. 3, 2017. The two aircraft participated with other C-130s in high-altitude airdrops in the Colorado Rockies.
496
Peterson Space Observer

Dobbins, other Reserve C-130 units team up for training exercise in Rockies
U.S. Air Force photo/Chris DeWitt Matthew Cork, 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron flight commander, swims backstroke for the 400 meter portion of the triathlon at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. This was Cork’s second time competing in this Schriever event, and he finished first with a time of 1:13:46. U.S. Air Force photo/Chris DeWitt Matthew Cork, 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron flight commander, swims backstroke for the 400 meter portion of the triathlon at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. This was Cork’s second time competing in this Schriever event, and he finished first with a time of 1:13:46.
472
Schriever Sentinel

Cork wins trifecta
U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy Master Sgt. Brady Warren, 50th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, and Staff Sgt. Chance Dobbins, 50 SFS Base Defense Operations Center controller, stand next to equipment used during emergency situations at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. August is Anti-terrorist Awareness Month, which is dedicated to spreading awareness and information on anti-terrorist measures for base and individual safety. U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy Master Sgt. Brady Warren, 50th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, and Staff Sgt. Chance Dobbins, 50 SFS Base Defense Operations Center controller, stand next to equipment used during emergency situations at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. August is Anti-terrorist Awareness Month, which is dedicated to spreading awareness and information on anti-terrorist measures for base and individual safety.
470
Schriever Sentinel

50 SFS practices, encourages anti-terrorist awareness
Instructions Instructions
455
Peterson Space Observer

Minuteman III Launches
U.S. Air Force graphic/Christie Blake This year’s Schriever Air Force Base Diversity Day will take place Aug. 18, 2017. U.S. Air Force graphic/Christie Blake This year’s Schriever Air Force Base Diversity Day will take place Aug. 18, 2017.
451
Schriever Sentinel

Diversity day to bring big changes
Priorities_170802-F-PQ948-0001 Priorities_170802-F-PQ948-0001
444
Schriever Sentinel

AF senior leaders unveil new priorities
(U.S. Air Force photo by Scott M. Ash) Arlington County, Va. — Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and to-be sworn in undersecretary of the Air Force Matthew Donovan stand during the National Anthem at his swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington County, Va., Aug. 11, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Scott M. Ash) Arlington County, Va. — Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and to-be sworn in undersecretary of the Air Force Matthew Donovan stand during the National Anthem at his swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington County, Va., Aug. 11, 2017.
339
Peterson Space Observer

Air Force welcomes new undersecretary
To Top