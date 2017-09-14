Colorado Springs Military Newspaper Group

Alpha Warrior event promotes functional fitness, camaraderie

U.S. Air Force photo/2nd Lt. Nikita Thorpe An Air Force Alpha Warrior Battle Rig is stationed in the center of Independence Hall Fitness Center at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 8, 2017. The Alpha Warrior Program is an Air Force-wide fitness initiative to incorporate a functional fitness approach in every Airman’s mindset and a way to tackle the four pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness.

By Halle Thornton

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, will host a regional Alpha Warrior Competition Sept. 29.

Each base in the regional area will bring 10 male and 10 female representatives to compete in the regional competition and at least one local athlete will represent the region in a worldwide competition held at Retama Park, San Antonio, Nov. 11.

Peterson AFB received a Battle Rig in May, and is the host for the Rocky Mountain region this year.

Alpha Warrior designs Battle Rigs and Stations, which are multi-station devices that enhance functional fitness training in individuals and teams. Battle Rigs may include ladders, pull-up bars and a series of parallel legs.

The Alpha Warrior program incorporates the four pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, mental, social, physical and spiritual, to achieve resiliency at home and down range.

The Alpha Warrior regional event is comprised of three components: Battle Rig Tour and Meet and Greet, Competition and Functional Fitness.

The winner in each regional competition will move on to the national competition.

Capt. Thomas Taylor, 1st Space Operations Squadron mission commander, said this will be his first time competing in the event.

“In fact, it was my first time hearing about this event,” he said. “I am a big fan of American Ninja Warrior and have always liked gymnastics style workouts and obstacles, so when I heard about this event I thought I would give it a try.”

Taylor has been working on body weight gymnastics to prepare for the event, using bars and rings to build up his grip strength.

A group of competitors from Schriever are hoping to train at Peterson AFB and practice in the coming weeks to get an idea of what to expect.

“I am no stranger to competition,” Taylor said. “I’ve been a Military World Champion Bull Rider three times, I played football in college and I love to compete. I am just excited to go out there and see where I match up; see if I really could have been a ninja in another life.”

“My parents will happen to be in town that weekend and that will give me a little extra motivation to do well. I like to challenge myself to new things and try to be competitive in all aspects of life.”

According to Seth Cannello, 50th Force Support Squadron fitness center director, Schriever has set up several practice sessions, and he is confident in the ability of all competitors who have signed up.

“They are giving each other tips and talking strategy,” he said. “I’m looking forward to watching the event and I’m confident Team 5-0 will represent the base well.”

Capt. Jessica Norrington, 50th Operations Support Squadron staff instructor, is also competing in the event for the first time.

“I’m nervous about the competition because there are a few obstacles that we (Schriever competitors) can’t figure out, but we hope to by the time we compete,” she said. “It’s nerve-wracking, and we are hoping the training time we have put in helps us, but if not it’s still a fun workout that makes you want to work together.”

Cannello added, Capt. Danielle Caudill, 21st Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander, has been very helpful with organizing the event.

“I appreciate her leadership and willingness to answer all of our questions,” he said. “I’m sure it’s not easy taking charge of this for the first time.”

All Air Force active duty and reserve personnel assigned to an Air force installation are eligible to compete in the regional event.

Registration is still open for females as the male representatives have been selected.

Anyone interested in representing Schriever should contact Cannello at 567-6658.

