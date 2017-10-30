TEDxSchriever 2017 reflects on values, choices

By 2nd Lt. Scarlett Rodriguez

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

People hear many recurring themes, sayings or cliches as they go through life; because people, despite leading different lives, can have similar views and experiences.

One of those experiences can be the common reflection on one’s life, with the question: “What may I have done differently had I known everything I know now?”

The 2017 iteration of TEDxSchriever featured three speakers who brought life to this question, and provided an opportunity for audience members to reevaluate their priorities, and values.

“Hearing community leaders talk about value or other topics just brings to light so much that I could never think of myself,” said 2nd Lt. Curtis Lingenfelter, 50th Space Wing Protocol Office casual and TEDxSchriever master of ceremonies. “Being afforded the opportunity to hear from them was incredible.”

The following speakers talked about subjects they value in their lives: education through leadership, investing in organizations who give back to the community and valuing the time and memories shared with family.

– Eraina Joy, singer-songwriter, opened and closed the event with her original songs “Around Again” and “Quiet.”

– Kelley Pomis, Teach for America Colorado Springs director, explained the importance of teachers being leaders to their students, and how Teach for America breeds leadership.

– Stacey Burns, Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado vice president of business innovation, highlighted how each person can be an investor by spending their money in the organizations who share their values.

– Lt. Col. Lewis Sorvillo, 22nd Space Operations Squadron commander, shared his lessons learned through his military service and how he would do things differently, had he prioritized his time in line with his values.

Speakers passionately shared their experiences and thoughts, touching the hearts and minds of some of their audience members.

“Being a young dad, [Sorvillo’s] message hit home with me the hardest. We all can relate to not spending enough time with our loved ones,” said 2nd Lt. Matthew Triplett, 50th SW wing staff assistant. “For some reason we tend to lose sight of this message in the race of life. Just hearing his story helps put things into perspective.”

Being one of several Schriever Airmen who related to the speakers, Triplett also shared how he gained empowerment due to the talks.

“I feel I have a better way, as a consumer, of supporting companies that value many of the same – or similar – beliefs I have, through social investing,” Triplett said.

Maj. Stephen Cash, 50th Comptroller Squadron commander, another TEDxSchriever attendee, enjoyed the program’s previously recorded talks as well.

“I have new insight into how we can teach our brains to be more proactive and avoid procrastination in the face of daunting tasks,” he said.

Ultimately, as intended from all TEDx talks, the recorded and live speakers for TEDxSchriever sparked a spectrum of thought for attendees to take with them once the event was over.

“Value is a deep topic,” said 2nd Lt. Ethan McCarthy, 22nd SOPS mission commander. “Having several speakers present on a single topic was a good way to cover different aspects of an inherently broad subject matter.”

While many people may still look back and ask what they would do differently, they will now be able to say they heard from people who urged them to think again about what they value and prioritize today.

For those who were unable to watch TEDxSchriever in person, the Public Affairs Office will share the YouTube videos of the live speakers as soon as they have been approved by TED.

