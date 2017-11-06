Heart Link to unite, inform spouses

By Halle Thornton

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

Heart Link is an Air Force-wide program to unite and inform spouses of resources around their base and community.

The program invites Air Force spouses married for five years or less who may not be familiar with programs or helping agencies within their respective bases.

Schriever will host its second Heart Link this year beginning in Building 20, the event center, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ruth Moore, Airman and Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant and Heart Link facilitator, said the purpose of the event is to give spouses a sense of where they fit into the wing’s mission.

“I’m excited to be planning and organizing Schriever’s Heart Link presentation,” she said. “We know this program is very helpful to our Air Force spouses and want the day to be fun, exciting and informational for each of the participants.”

Jhen Stark, 50th FSS marketing director, said as a new military spouse, Heart Link guided her.

“I didn’t fully understand the mission and importance of the base my husband was assigned to,” she said. “Heart Link connects you directly with the resources and the knowledge to not only understand the vital mission of the base, but also the vital role I play in it as a military spouse.”

Col. Jennifer Grant, 50th Space Wing commander, will open the event with a mission brief and question and answer session.

Various helping agencies will brief, including First Sergeants, Airmen and Family Readiness Center, the 50th SW Protocol Office, the 21st Medical Group, 50th Force Support Squadron, Schriever Military and Family Life Consultant and more.

Spouses will then tour the restricted area and have lunch in the Satellite Dish Dining Facility.

The event will conclude with a game in the event center, where participants will be quizzed on what they learned throughout the day, and offer up discussions about the different helping agencies.

Fourteen spouses have signed up, but Moore expects more to register before the Nov. 7 deadline.

Twenty five spouses attended the last Heart Link in April, and the event succeeded in informing and integrating the spouses into the Schriever community.

Moore added there will be three additional organizations involved in Heart Link, including the 50th SW Chaplains Office, Family Advocacy and finance.

“We want to make sure the Heart Link program covers essential items that will help an Air Force spouse get to know their surroundings and adjust to life at Schriever with ease,” she said. “Additionally, we make sure to give attendants the opportunity to get to know their fellow spouses and give them plenty of time to ask questions or address concerns they may have.”

Stark added the A&FRC is “the heartbeat of support for our military families,” so any chance to experience and learn from them is positive.

“We (spouses) have a voice and a purpose in both support of the home and support of the mission. Understanding that role and what is available to us in order to accomplish it is key to having a successful experience as a military spouse,” she said.

Moore, also a military spouse, hopes the event will help spouses feel like they are part of the Schriever community.

“My passion is to help military spouses,” Moore said. “I love being able to help them (spouses) get connected and give them information about the base.”

Free childcare is available. Registration for Heart Link closes Nov. 7. To sign up or register for childcare, contact the A&FRC at 567-3920.