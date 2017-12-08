Colorado Springs Military Newspaper Group

Schriever Sentinel

Seasonal Celebration sparks Schriever holiday spirit

U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher DeWitt Maj. Stephen Cash, 50th Comptroller Squadron commander, and 2nd Lt. Lucas Hash, Program Management Office program manager, dance during the Schriever Air Force Base “Seasonal Celebrations around the World” holiday party at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 1, 2017. Cash was one of several raffle winners to take home a prize that night.
U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher DeWitt Maj. Stephen Cash, 50th Comptroller Squadron commander, and 2nd Lt. Lucas Hash, Program Management Office program manager, dance during the Schriever Air Force Base “Seasonal Celebrations around the World” holiday party at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 1, 2017. Cash was one of several raffle winners to take home a prize that night.

By 2nd Lt. Scarlett Rodriguez

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

More than 170 of Schriever’s Airmen and family members enjoyed food, prizes and dancing, while embracing community during the “Seasonal Celebrations Around the World” holiday party, at the Peterson Air Force Base Club, Dec. 1.

The thematic party invited all attendees to kick off the holidays by embracing holiday spirit in every sense of the word, as well as every cultural interpretation.

The event feature a buffet-style array of food stations, representing different countries and cultures with each table. Stations were spread out along the edges of the room, encouraging guests to wander and mingle.

“I liked the theme and the stations with the different kinds of food,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Martin Adamson, 50th Space Wing chaplain. “It is hard when there is not a script or program to guide people through thematic elements of the night, but in terms of the setting for socializing, it worked well. People were able to mingle from food station to food station.”

To keep conversations rolling, standing tables were arranged all around the room.

“I don’t know tons of people on base. Being a Wing Staff Agency, it can be hard to meet lots of people,” said 2nd Lt. Lucas Hash, Program Management Office program manager. “I personally liked that there were stand-up tables, because it encourages people to kind of just walk up real quickly, chat, then walk away.”

On top of guests embracing their fellow Airmen, numerous people brought in canned food and toys to donate to surrounding charities. In exchange for the generosity, guests had greater chances of winning prizes such as one of the newest model gaming stations and an HD television.

However, before guests were able to walk away with winnings, Col. Jacob Middleton, 50th Space Wing vice commander, provided opening remarks.

“I know that day-to-day everyone’s busy doing their job and making sure the wing is successful in accomplishing its mission,” Middleton said. “I’m glad everyone took time to come out and get to relax for a little bit, and hopefully this is a stress-reliever for everybody.”

Middleton went on to describe some parental tactics he had used on his children during one Christmas.

Before Christmas, his children had not been maintaining good grades, and to motivate them to improve, the day of Christmas his children opened each of their presents, receiving every single toy they requested that year. However by noon, all toys were held hostage in a trash bag, and he only agreed to their release if their grades improved by their next report card.

“Their grades improved by March,” he laughed. “The moral of the story is that nothing is free, everything comes with hard work and that you guys are working really hard and doing a great job. Thanks to all of you. Enjoy the night and thanks for coming out.”

[Print] [Email] [RSS Feed] [del.icio.us] [Digg] [Facebook] More »
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Schriever Sentinel

Send your vote home
Fort Carson Mountaineer

Carson gains contracting battalion
(U.S. Air Force photo/Sean M. Worrell) Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright discusses recent changes to enlisted professional development education during a senior NCO call on Aug. 31, 2017 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Air Force’s senior enlisted leader was at the base for an immersion with Air Education and Training Command headquarters and missions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sean M. Worrell) Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright discusses recent changes to enlisted professional development education during a senior NCO call on Aug. 31, 2017 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Air Force’s senior enlisted leader was at the base for an immersion with Air Education and Training Command headquarters and missions.
1.2K
Peterson Space Observer

CMSAF underscores leadership’s role in developing Airmen
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Douglas) Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga — Two C-130H Hercules from the 94th Airlift Wing, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. are parked on the flightline at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Aug. 3, 2017. The two aircraft participated with other C-130s in high-altitude airdrops in the Colorado Rockies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Douglas) Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga — Two C-130H Hercules from the 94th Airlift Wing, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. are parked on the flightline at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Aug. 3, 2017. The two aircraft participated with other C-130s in high-altitude airdrops in the Colorado Rockies.
1.1K
Peterson Space Observer

Dobbins, other Reserve C-130 units team up for training exercise in Rockies
U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy Master Sgt. Brady Warren, 50th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, and Staff Sgt. Chance Dobbins, 50 SFS Base Defense Operations Center controller, stand next to equipment used during emergency situations at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. August is Anti-terrorist Awareness Month, which is dedicated to spreading awareness and information on anti-terrorist measures for base and individual safety. U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy Master Sgt. Brady Warren, 50th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, and Staff Sgt. Chance Dobbins, 50 SFS Base Defense Operations Center controller, stand next to equipment used during emergency situations at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. August is Anti-terrorist Awareness Month, which is dedicated to spreading awareness and information on anti-terrorist measures for base and individual safety.
1.1K
Schriever Sentinel

50 SFS practices, encourages anti-terrorist awareness
Instructions Instructions
1.1K
Peterson Space Observer

Minuteman III Launches
Priorities_170802-F-PQ948-0001 Priorities_170802-F-PQ948-0001
1.1K
Schriever Sentinel

AF senior leaders unveil new priorities
U.S. Air Force graphic/Christie Blake This year’s Schriever Air Force Base Diversity Day will take place Aug. 18, 2017. U.S. Air Force graphic/Christie Blake This year’s Schriever Air Force Base Diversity Day will take place Aug. 18, 2017.
1.1K
Schriever Sentinel

Diversity day to bring big changes
171109-F-RJ223-0003 171109-F-RJ223-0003
1.1K
Peterson Space Observer

Condor Crest comes to Peterson
U.S. Air Force photo/Chris DeWitt Matthew Cork, 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron flight commander, swims backstroke for the 400 meter portion of the triathlon at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. This was Cork’s second time competing in this Schriever event, and he finished first with a time of 1:13:46. U.S. Air Force photo/Chris DeWitt Matthew Cork, 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron flight commander, swims backstroke for the 400 meter portion of the triathlon at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. This was Cork’s second time competing in this Schriever event, and he finished first with a time of 1:13:46.
1.1K
Schriever Sentinel

Cork wins trifecta
To Top