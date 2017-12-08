Seasonal Celebration sparks Schriever holiday spirit

By 2nd Lt. Scarlett Rodriguez

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

More than 170 of Schriever’s Airmen and family members enjoyed food, prizes and dancing, while embracing community during the “Seasonal Celebrations Around the World” holiday party, at the Peterson Air Force Base Club, Dec. 1.

The thematic party invited all attendees to kick off the holidays by embracing holiday spirit in every sense of the word, as well as every cultural interpretation.

The event feature a buffet-style array of food stations, representing different countries and cultures with each table. Stations were spread out along the edges of the room, encouraging guests to wander and mingle.

“I liked the theme and the stations with the different kinds of food,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Martin Adamson, 50th Space Wing chaplain. “It is hard when there is not a script or program to guide people through thematic elements of the night, but in terms of the setting for socializing, it worked well. People were able to mingle from food station to food station.”

To keep conversations rolling, standing tables were arranged all around the room.

“I don’t know tons of people on base. Being a Wing Staff Agency, it can be hard to meet lots of people,” said 2nd Lt. Lucas Hash, Program Management Office program manager. “I personally liked that there were stand-up tables, because it encourages people to kind of just walk up real quickly, chat, then walk away.”

On top of guests embracing their fellow Airmen, numerous people brought in canned food and toys to donate to surrounding charities. In exchange for the generosity, guests had greater chances of winning prizes such as one of the newest model gaming stations and an HD television.

However, before guests were able to walk away with winnings, Col. Jacob Middleton, 50th Space Wing vice commander, provided opening remarks.

“I know that day-to-day everyone’s busy doing their job and making sure the wing is successful in accomplishing its mission,” Middleton said. “I’m glad everyone took time to come out and get to relax for a little bit, and hopefully this is a stress-reliever for everybody.”

Middleton went on to describe some parental tactics he had used on his children during one Christmas.

Before Christmas, his children had not been maintaining good grades, and to motivate them to improve, the day of Christmas his children opened each of their presents, receiving every single toy they requested that year. However by noon, all toys were held hostage in a trash bag, and he only agreed to their release if their grades improved by their next report card.

“Their grades improved by March,” he laughed. “The moral of the story is that nothing is free, everything comes with hard work and that you guys are working really hard and doing a great job. Thanks to all of you. Enjoy the night and thanks for coming out.”