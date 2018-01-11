Colorado Springs Military Newspaper Group

Peterson Space Observer

Get ready! FamCamp is coming to Peterson

(U.S. Air Force photo by Audrey Jensen) PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - The new FamCamp at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, will be located across 18 acres between the Child Development Center and Area Dental Lab along Stewart Avenue. On-site bathrooms and showers will be available as well as sewage and electricity.

By Audrey Jensen

21st Space Wing 

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — In 2019, the Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, will no longer be able to say it’s the only Air Force installation in Colorado without a FamCamp.

After Outdoor Recreation at Peterson AFB collected customer inquiries and assessed fees, wages and capacities of campgrounds 20 miles around the base in 2016, it was clear there was a need for a FamCamp on base, according to Tim Wise, 21st Force Support Squadron, Outdoor Recreation director.

“We’re seeing a huge need or want for [a FamCamp] in this area since we have so many retirees, and we’re looking to fill that niche by putting one on Peterson AFB,” said Wise.

The FamCamp, which will consist of 18 acres between the Child Development Center and Area Dental Lab along Stewart Avenue, will have mostly recreational vehicle parking, some tent sites, on-site bathrooms and showers, sewage and electricity, Wise said.

“Colorado Springs has one of the largest military retiree populations since Colorado is a big destination,” he said. “Obviously a lot of our retirees have campers or RVs — being at such a desirable location, there are more customers than there are sights available in this town.”

Peterson AFB currently has about 330 RV parking spots, Wise said, but this is just for storage and there is currently a waiting list for all RV sizes on base.

Though the project has been “in the works for several years now,” Wise said, funds were awarded to the project about a year ago for architecture and design. On Jan. 5, the land was surveyed by an architecture firm, which will present new design plans the first week of February to representatives from Peterson AFB and the Air Force Services Activity from Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Wise said.

Initially, Outdoor Recreation planned for 27 RV-hookup sites in the designated area, but the new architecture company assigned to the project is looking to place 64 RV stalls, Wise said.

In addition to a FamCamp, the Outdoor Recreation master plan will eventually bring additional sport courts, a larger disc-golf course and possibly a new recreation center to the base, Wise said.

“I think ultimately what it will do is give base residents much more recreational activities,” he said. “Not only does it give our military retirees and dependents, or people travelling through and visiting military families, a secure location to stay and explore Colorado from, it also gives them an overall great experience that ties into what Colorado has to offer.”

[Print] [Email] [RSS Feed] [del.icio.us] [Digg] [Facebook] More »
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Schriever Sentinel

Send your vote home
Fort Carson Mountaineer

Carson gains contracting battalion
(U.S. Air Force photo/Sean M. Worrell) Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright discusses recent changes to enlisted professional development education during a senior NCO call on Aug. 31, 2017 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Air Force’s senior enlisted leader was at the base for an immersion with Air Education and Training Command headquarters and missions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sean M. Worrell) Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright discusses recent changes to enlisted professional development education during a senior NCO call on Aug. 31, 2017 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Air Force’s senior enlisted leader was at the base for an immersion with Air Education and Training Command headquarters and missions.
1.6K
Peterson Space Observer

CMSAF underscores leadership’s role in developing Airmen
1.5K
Peterson Space Observer

Condor Crest comes to Peterson
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Douglas) Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga — Two C-130H Hercules from the 94th Airlift Wing, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. are parked on the flightline at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Aug. 3, 2017. The two aircraft participated with other C-130s in high-altitude airdrops in the Colorado Rockies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Douglas) Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga — Two C-130H Hercules from the 94th Airlift Wing, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. are parked on the flightline at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Aug. 3, 2017. The two aircraft participated with other C-130s in high-altitude airdrops in the Colorado Rockies.
1.5K
Peterson Space Observer

Dobbins, other Reserve C-130 units team up for training exercise in Rockies
1.4K
Schriever Sentinel

AF senior leaders unveil new priorities
U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy Master Sgt. Brady Warren, 50th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, and Staff Sgt. Chance Dobbins, 50 SFS Base Defense Operations Center controller, stand next to equipment used during emergency situations at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. August is Anti-terrorist Awareness Month, which is dedicated to spreading awareness and information on anti-terrorist measures for base and individual safety. U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy Master Sgt. Brady Warren, 50th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, and Staff Sgt. Chance Dobbins, 50 SFS Base Defense Operations Center controller, stand next to equipment used during emergency situations at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. August is Anti-terrorist Awareness Month, which is dedicated to spreading awareness and information on anti-terrorist measures for base and individual safety.
1.4K
Schriever Sentinel

50 SFS practices, encourages anti-terrorist awareness
1.4K
Peterson Space Observer

Minuteman III Launches
U.S. Air Force graphic/Christie Blake This year’s Schriever Air Force Base Diversity Day will take place Aug. 18, 2017. U.S. Air Force graphic/Christie Blake This year’s Schriever Air Force Base Diversity Day will take place Aug. 18, 2017.
1.4K
Schriever Sentinel

Diversity day to bring big changes
U.S. Air Force photo/Chris DeWitt Matthew Cork, 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron flight commander, swims backstroke for the 400 meter portion of the triathlon at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. This was Cork’s second time competing in this Schriever event, and he finished first with a time of 1:13:46. U.S. Air Force photo/Chris DeWitt Matthew Cork, 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron flight commander, swims backstroke for the 400 meter portion of the triathlon at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. This was Cork’s second time competing in this Schriever event, and he finished first with a time of 1:13:46.
1.4K
Schriever Sentinel

Cork wins trifecta
To Top