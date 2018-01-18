Schriever Sentinel 50th SW holds first 2018 commander’s call

U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Rogers Col. Jennifer Grant, 50th Space Wing commander, answers questions during an all-call at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 10, 2018. Grant provided the opportunity for a question and answer segment, which encouraged Schriever members to speak up about matters important to them.

By Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

The 50th Space Wing commander shared insight about the wing’s direction during the first commander’s call of the year in the Building 300 auditorium Jan. 10.

“It helps when we come into the New Year to reconsider why we are here and what we do,” said Col. Jennifer Grant, 50th SW commander. “We need to know the direction we’re going and how we fit into the picture.”

During the all-call, Grant reviewed the 50th SW mission, vision and priorities with Schriever Airmen.

50th SW mission: Evolve space and cyberspace warfighting superiority through integrated and innovative operations.

“We need to look on the horizon and see what our adversaries are doing and what to anticipate,” Grant said. “We need to constantly look for new ways to do things and maintain the edge we have.”

50th SW vision: One team … mastering space and cyberspace operations … now and into the future.

“We are the Master of Space and we have to stay that way,” Grant said. “This means that we as one team need to be in sync and know the value of every organization in this wing.”

50th SW priorities: Successfully and innovatively execute today’s operations, plan and posture for tomorrow’s engagements and take care of our Airmen and families always.

“We always need to be ready, as one team,” she said. “Taking care of each other and families is the foundation of being able to do what we do as well as we do it. We can’t do the mission without each other’s support.”

Grant gave an overview of Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Fourteenth Air Force commander’s strategic intent and discussed his must-do’s and no-fail areas such as treat personnel with dignity and respect, support the Joint Force Space Component Command standup, revitalize the squadron and boost cyber defense of the space mission enterprise.

“Knowing the commander’s intent and the 50th SW mission, vision and priorities is our opportunity to get resynched and make sure we have those committed to memory,” Grant said. “I need you all to remember and internalize this. The point is having a conversation about this is the best way to build a team and get everybody on the same page.”

She provided the opportunity for a question and answer portion of the all-call, and encouraged Schriever members to speak up about matters important to them.

“I thought the all-call was great in terms of providing the base with direction,” said Staff Sgt. Jared Long, 50th Operations Support Squadron computer systems application programmer. “It’s important the 50th SW mission, vision and priorities are reinforced because many people may not remember it word for word. If people are unsure of what it states, it’s difficult to see where you fit into the overall mission. Once we do know it, we can internalize it and have a deeper sense of its meaning.”

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Tiek, 50th SW command chief, also shared some words with the audience about serving and how to become more effective communicators.

“When I think about why I serve, I start reflecting back to the mission, vision and priorities of this wing,” Tiek said. “I think about my weapon system that I’m responsible for, and that is you all. There are three things I want us to all keep in mind so I can better serve you and to better serve each other. That is to effectively communicate, look for opportunities within the region to professionally develop Airmen and to leave Schriever better than we found it. We need to think of how we can make this base better for all the Airmen who will come behind us.”

The all-call concluded with Grant assuring there would be one thing not changing — Schriever’s warfighter ethos.

“We are done with the shift to a warfighter mentality,” she said. “We are no longer in transition; we are already there. The fight is engaging in space. The expectation is to figure out what we can do better, faster, more efficiently and who we need to collaborate with to make that happen. You all are doing a fantastic job. Remember, you all are a part of the history of space.”