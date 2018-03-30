AFAF is here to help

By 2nd Lt. Scarlett Rodriguez

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The Air Force Assistance Fund representatives have been appointed this year, and they want you to know it’s time to help your fellow Airmen.

“The AFAF is a non-profit organization that donates annual funds to four Air Force charities,” said Capt. Victor Jaramillo, chief of training and processes with the 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron and this year’s AFAF campaign installation program officer. “‘Airmen helping Airmen’ is their motto, where Air Force personnel can contribute to helping out our fellow wingmen and their families.”

The campaign runs through the next six weeks, from March 26-May 4, offering military members an opportunity to not only donate, but also volunteer.

Volunteers from all installation units will visit the uniformed coworkers in their sections to provide information.

“We want to be clear, by law we can only approach and request donations to the AFAF from active duty members and civilian (retirees); no one should be approaching civilians (non-retirees), sister-service members or veterans to solicit donations,” said 2nd Lt. Cody Rodela, officer in charge of logistics for the 50th Security Forces Squadron and AFAF deputy campaign officer. “However, they are welcome to approach us and offer to contribute; we are not prohibiting them from donating if they wish.”

There are two ways to contribute: Payroll Deduction Plan allotments and cash donations to include U.S. currency, personal checks, money orders and cashier’s checks.

“Whether it’s keeping them on their feet with bill payments or aiding a widower in a time of need, AFAF helps maintain the livelihood of our servicing men and women so they can continue the fight abroad without having to worry about the struggles at home,” Jaramillo said.

The AFAF funnels donations into the Air Force Air Society, Air Force Enlisted Village, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and the Gen. and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation.

Each of the charities shares stories of the current and past Airmen, or their families, they help through financial support.

“It is a program developed to help Air Force members, often for reasons some people take for granted based on their situational needs,” said Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gingras, operations superintendent for the 50th SFS.

AFAF representatives are planning to hold a mid-campaign rally to revitalize the effort along with squadron led fundraisers toward the end of the campaign.

To volunteer, or keep up with events and donation opportunities, contact Jaramillo at 567-2324 or keep an eye out for messages or taskers through unit chains of command.

“You have the opportunity to positively impact a fellow Airman without even knowing who they are. Contribute because you want to, you have your reasons why,” Gingras said. “Don’t discourage those who want to contribute even if you don’t, because you don’t know why or what they’ve experienced as their reason to contribute.”

AFAF is here to help