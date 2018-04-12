Peterson to implement big change to North Gate hours

By Staff Sgt. Erica Picariello

21st Space Wing Public Affairs

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Peterson Air Force Base patrons can expect to see changes to the North Gate’s hours of operation come April 9.

The North Gate will be open for inbound traffic at 6 a.m. on week days, but will close at 9.a.m. However, at 2:30 p.m. on weekdays the outbound side of the gate will reopen to facilitate vehicle and pedestrian traffic and will close again at 6 p.m.

“We understand the challenges that can come along with changing gate schedules,” said Col. Todd Moore, 21st Space Wing commander. “We are developing a plan in the next 60 days that will include keeping the outbound lanes at the North Gate open from 6 a.m. — 6 p.m. This will facilitate outbound vehicle traffic as well as pedestrian traffic from the school, and people wishing to enter and exit the base on foot.”

Though there was a publicized incident off-base, near Peterson’s North Gate, this change was not in response to that event.

“As always, the security and safety of Team Pete patrons remains our primary concern,” Moore said. “I assure you we have been working to implement these gate hour changes long before the incident that occurred outside of North Gate on Tuesday. Also, we ask for your understanding during these changes. In turn, I promise to be as expedient with communicating additional changes.”

For more information or questions about gate hours, contact: 556-5185.

