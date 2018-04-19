Helping agencies, USO support spouses

By Airman 1st Class William Tracy

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Helping agencies informed spouses during a spouse meet and greet with free refreshments provided by the USO at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado April 13.

The USO expanded their Schriever AFB support and provided the event’s refreshments and disseminated information about their services.

“We are out here to support the military community,” said Eric McCullough, center operations and program manager for USO Colorado Springs. “We want Airmen to know the resources we have available. Spouses are especially integral to the community, we want them to feel like they are part of the family.”

Additionally, the event featured informational tables from the Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Family Advocacy Program, the 50th Space Wing Chaplain’s office, Military and Family Life Counselors and more.

“The event was really informative, I learned a lot,” said Stacy Rosenfeldt, Schriever AFB spouse, and event attendee. “It’s good to see the USO coming out to support us.”

Ruth Moore, community readiness consultant with the 50th Force Support Squadron, detailed new events like the meet and greet help strengthen the bonds of the base helping agencies and Schriever AFB spouses, and advance the 50th SW’s priority of taking care of our Airmen and their families always.

She looks forward to a stronger USO presence on base.

“This is the first time we partnered with the USO for an event like this, and working with the USO is a great opportunity,” Moore said. “Events like these brings the whole community together.”

McCullough shared this sentiment, saying he anticipates a brighter future for Schriever AFB and the USO Colorado Springs.

“For 2018, we are definitely trying to make a bigger footprint out here,” McCullough said. “Judging by this event’s success, we are looking into doing something like this quarterly or possibly do larger events this summer in addition to supporting promotion ceremonies.”

