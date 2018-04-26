Take time to unwind

By Beverly Price

21st Space Wing Community Support Coordinator

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Stress happens. Sometimes it’s unavoidable, at times it’s unbearable. That’s why taking time for yourself is invaluable. It’s healthy to relax, renew, and rejuvenate.

Stress does not merely afflict your mind; it can also affect you on a cellular level. In fact, long-term stress can lead to a wide range of illnesses — from headaches to stomach disorders to depression — and can even increase the risk of serious conditions like stroke and heart disease. Understanding the mind/stress/health connection can help you better manage stress and improve your health and well-being.

The sympathetic stress response is a survival mechanism that is hardwired into our nervous systems. This automatic response is necessary for mobilizing quick reflexes when there is imminent danger, such as swerving to avoid a car crash.

When you perceive a threat, stress hormones rush into your bloodstream — increasing heart rate, blood pressure, and glucose levels. Other hormones also suppress functions like digestion and the immune system, which is one of the reasons why chronic stress can leave you more vulnerable to illness.

Danger triggers the stress response. Unfortunately, so can work conflicts, concerns over debt, bad memories, or anxiety in general. Although one bad day at work won’t compromise your health, weeks or months of stress can dampen your immune response and raise your risk for disease.

If you suffer from chronic stress and can’t influence or change the situation, then you’ll need to change your approach. Be willing to be flexible. Remember, you have the ability to choose your response to stressors, and you may have to try various options.

• Recognize when you don’t have control, and let it go.

• Don’t get anxious about situations that you cannot change.

• Take control of your own reactions and focus your mind on something that makes you feel calm and in control. This may take some practice, but it pays off in peace of mind.

• Develop a vision for healthy living, wellness, and personal growth, and set realistic goals to help you realize your vision.

Be sure to carve out some time to relax and take care of yourself each day — even just 10 to 15 minutes per day can improve your ability to handle life’s stressors. Also, remember that exercise is an excellent stress reliever.

Everyone has different ways they like to relax and unwind. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

• Take a walk

• Read a book

• Go for a run

• Have a cup of tea

• Play a sport

• Spend time with a friend or loved one

• Meditate

• Do yoga

While you can’t avoid stress, you can minimize it by changing how you choose to respond to it. The ultimate reward for your efforts is a healthy, balanced life, with time for work, relationships, relaxation, and fun.

For information on personal and professional resilience skills, contact Beverly Price at 719-556-6768. Additionally, civilian Air Force employees and their family members may contact the Employee Assistance Program at 800-222-0364 or visit www.FOH4You.com.

