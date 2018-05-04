Foam bullet battle wraps up SAPR month

By Halle Thornton

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The Sexual Assault Prevention Response program office hosted a Foam Bullet Battle April 27 to wrap up Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

Col. Jacob Middleton, vice commander of the 50th Space Wing, kicked off the battle, reminding Airmen why events like this take place.

“The important part to remember is Airmen are our most important weapon system,” he said. “That includes families, contractors and civilians. Have fun and spread the word, it all comes down to resiliency and making the right choices. Remember why we’re here.”

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Tiek, command chief of the 50th SW, also stressed the importance of SAAPM.

“I appreciate the participation in this awareness event, it’s an important topic,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to have times dedicated to remind us about sexual assault prevention, but that’s the world we live in. Let’s remember why we’re here. Have fun, and may the best team win.”

The 2nd Space Operations Squadron, 50th Security Forces Squadron, 4th Space Operations Squadron and the 50th Operations Support Squadron battled in three rounds: team elimination, capture the flag and protect the president.

At the end of the competition, 2nd SOPS proved victorious in the elimination round.

Cecilia Smith, acting sexual assault response coordinator with the SAPR program office, thought the bullet battle was a great event, especially because it was the first one ever at Schriever AFB.

“Although there weren’t a ton of people, the people that did show up enjoyed it,” she added.

She hopes to cohost the battle again next year with the fitness center.

April was busy for the SAPR program office, and Smith said it was successful in getting out the various messages.

“I hope people know April is when we push messages, but it’s a whole year process to get those messages out,” she said. “I hope people took the time to think about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and I hope people know the office is here for everyone.”

Smith hopes the awareness will continue throughout the year, and feels confident the word is spreading and Airmen are looking out for each other.

“With Schriever being a fairly small community, we get our word out there easily,” she said. “People protect each other here, and sexual assault prevention awareness is out there.”

Smith praised the 50th SW leadership and the community as a whole for helping her throughout the month.

“It was scary, but with leadership’s support, the right people were put in place to help me and they made sure I got the support and help I needed,” she said. “It’s been a community effort to help me to make these events successful. It’s not just me, it was the whole base that did this for us.”

For more information about the SAPR program office, call 567-7634.

Foam bullet battle wraps up SAPR month