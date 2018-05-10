Team Schriever holds first-ever CCAF graduation

By Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The Schriever Air Force Base Chiefs Group, Diamond Council and Top 3 hosted a Community College of the Air Force and higher education graduation ceremony at Schriever AFB, Colorado, May 3.

The CCAF was established in 1972 in order to gain academic recognition for the technical training conducted by Air Force schools. Over the years, the college has grown both in number and recognition. With more than 370,000 registered students, the college is the largest multi-campus community college in the world.

Col. Jennifer Grant, commander of the 50th Space Wing, presided over the ceremony; where more than 150 people were in attendance.

This ceremony marked the first time Schriever AFB has held a CCAF graduation ceremony of its own. In the past, all Team Schriever graduates attended CCAF ceremonies at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

“This ceremony is unique because Team Schriever came together to recognize our own folks for the first time,” said Master Sgt. Chad Peterson, first sergeant with the 50th Network Operations Group. “This not only included the 50th Space Wing, but our reservists and tenant units as well.”

According to the Schriever AFB Diamond Council and Top 3, keeping the event at Schriever AFB not only reduces logistical coordination with the 21st Space Wing, but further establishes Schriever AFB’s identity within Air Force Space Command.

“The planning for this started in January,” Peterson said. “The Peterson AFB Education Office gave us many tools to work with, but the majority of the process involved brainstorming new ideas since this was held in a different location. We wanted to make sure we kicked this off right and can continue to do this beyond this ceremony.”

Staff Sgt. Krisella Mariano Aguirre, system support technician with the 4th Space Operations Squadron, expressed what it meant to her to be a part of the first Team Schriever CCAF graduation.

“I officially earned my CCAF in January 2018,” she said. “The ceremony was the first one I ever attended and my favorite part was listening to 1st Lt. Adams’ speech. His journey through education has changed his life for the better and it was motivating to hear about it.

“During the ceremony, I felt very proud of myself,” she continued. “All those long nights of doing homework and stressing out about deadlines paid off today. I would tell Airmen who want to earn their CCAF that getting your degree shouldn’t be a race and to remember to take it one day at a time.”

Master Sgt. Nicholas Banks, mission assurance superintendent with the 1st Space Operations Squadron, reflected on the significance of Airmen earning CCAF degrees and having the opportunity to celebrate it among their families and peers.

“You only get this chance once in your career,” he said. “We want graduates to look back and be glad they were a part of this and continue to encourage others who follow in their footsteps. The base and mission is continuing to grow and we hope we can look back at this ceremony years from now and see how successful it has been.”

In the future, the councils plan to hold CCAF graduation ceremonies every May and October.

