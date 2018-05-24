302nd MXS welcomes new commander

By Staff Sgt. Frank Casciotta

302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 302nd Maintenance Squadron welcomed their new commander during an assumption of command ceremony, here, May 5, 2018.

Maj. Katherine Schifani, the new 302nd MXS commander, received command of the squadron from Col. Jason Martin, the 302nd Maintenance Group commander.

“Everything (Schifani) has done since the beginning of her career has been done at the highest level of success,” said Martin. “Since she graduated from the Air Force Academy at the top of her class, she has earned every award a maintenance officer can get.”

Addressing her new squadron for the first time as their commander, Schifani shared her thoughts on the significance of their mission.

“You are an outstanding group of Airmen,” she told her squadron. “We have, in my opinion, the most important job in the entire wing. Every sortie, or hour or mission this wing flies is produced first through us. That is something to be proud of.”

Schifani commissioned into to Air Force in 2007. She spent seven years on active duty before transitioning to the Air Force Reserve in 2014 when she became a member of the 302nd AW. Before taking command of the 302nd MXS, she was the 302nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron operations officer.

