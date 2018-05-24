By Master Sgt. Brandon Dinkins

10th Space Warning Squadron

CAVALIER AIR FORCE STATION, N.D. — Members of the 10th Space Warning Squadron at Cavalier Air Force Station, North Dakota, participated in a celebration to honor World War II veteran Luella Farrow on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Wedgewood Manor in Cavalier, North Dakota. The commander of the 10th Space Warning Squadron, Lt. Col. Stephen Hobbs, was the guest speaker at the event and spoke about Farrow’s honorable and dedicated service during her time in the United States Army Nurse Corps.

Farrow served from April 1945 to April 1947 throughout the Pacific Theater in support of United States operations during World War II. The mission of the Army Nurse Corps was to promote the wellness of Warriors and their families. There were over 8 million Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines in need during World War II. With the massive casualties that occurred during combat operations, Army nurses played a pivotal role in ensuring the survival of wounded military members through post-operative recovery procedures and air evacuation.

Farrow was presented an American flag that was flown in her honor at American embassies in Korea and Saipan and also in Hawaii, all locations where Farrow served.

Honoring a WWII veteran