Duathlon encourages multi-sport competition

By Halle Thornton

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Airmen will have the opportunity to prove their athletic ability in the 14th annual duathlon at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 8.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, and all participants will receive a free T-shirt.

Seth Cannello, fitness center director with the 50th Force Support Squadron, said the duathlon will be a run, bike, run format.

“A duathlon is very similar to a triathlon but without the swim portion,” he said. “However, some duathlons incorporate swimming, for example a swim, bike, swim or run, swim, run. I thought hosting a duathlon would be a great way to encourage folks to give multi-sports a try.”

Cannello said although Schriever AFB is home to talented runners and cyclists, in order to be successful in a duathlon, one has to be good at both.

“The transition from run to bike then bike to run is something you have to practice, and it can be very uncomfortable,” he added. “A lot of the monthly sporting events are implemented to encourage the Schriever AFB community to try different activities and to workout harder or more than what they are already doing.”

First time Schriever AFB duathlon participant 1st Lt. Kenneth Barber, chief of the commander’s action group with the 50th Mission Support Group, said he loves to continually push himself and try new things.

“I was never an avid bike rider and saw this as an opportunity to challenge myself,” he said.

Barber enjoys running and says it gives him an escape.

“It gives me time to clear my thoughts and push through the stressors of the day,” he said. “It’s so simple, yet pushing your body in competition carries a strong sense of enlightenment and growth.”

Julia Rivers, visual information specialist with 50th FSS, also a first time participant, said she looks forward to the bicycle portion, and is excited to participate in the event with her husband.

“We like to live a very active lifestyle and we wanted to push ourselves and accomplish this goal together,” she added.

Barber has specifically been training for the duathlon the past two weeks, incorporating stationary bike time to mimic the race format.

Although Rivers hasn’t been training specifically for the event, she does work out and eat healthy.

Cannello hopes the event will encourage Airmen to try something new, even if they start training for the event next year.

“We host the duathlon every June, so even if Airmen don’t believe they are ready this year, they can start preparing for the 15th annual event.”

For more information about the duathlon or other upcoming fitness center events, call 567-6628.

