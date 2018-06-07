Schriever celebrates event center’s anniversary

By Staff Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Airmen and their families came together to celebrate the first anniversary of the Schriever Event Center at Schriever Air Force Base, Colo., June 1.

The event center opened June 1, 2017, and has served as a place for leaders to host events and engage with Airmen in recreational activities.

Previously the center homed the 50th Security Forces Squadron headquarters. Base leadership decided to optimize the space to give Airmen a place to celebrate events and renovations began in 2016.

“I attended the event to commemorate the anniversary of the base’s event center,” said 2nd Lt. Michael Kilbourn, deputy flight commander, base infrastructure flight with the 50th Contracting Squadron. “My flight had a lot to do with the renovation of the space, which gave way to what we now know and love as the event center.”

The anniversary event featured new campers and other items for loan and rent from the Outdoor Recreation Office for the summer. Army and Air Force Exchange Service food vendors and other services provided support for the event as well.

“I thought it was great, there was good food and ice cream provided,” said Senior Airman Seth Leslie, instructor with the 50th Operations Support Squadron. “Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves. It’s nice to get out on such a nice day and hang out with my co-workers in a relaxed environment.”

Thea Wasche, deputy commander with the 50th FSS, was most proud of the event’s entertainment.

“We had a live band perform called STYLE,” she said. “There were also giveaways and booths sponsored by the Airman and Family Readiness Center. There was also a kid’s corner for children to plant summer flowers and take them home.”

The anniversary of the building also marked an era of new opportunities for the venue.

50th FSS will host many new events including a new monthly event for the Schriever AFB community called First Friday starting July 13.

“First Friday will provide a venue for installation personnel to gather for camaraderie while having something to eat or drink,” Wasche said. “The USO has agreed to provide snacks and food items for these gatherings for the first three months.”

The 50th FSS will continually evaluate the program and attendance to help improve First Friday and the event center.

“Schriever does not have a club system, like most bases do,” Wasche said. “Until the renovation of this facility, there was no real place to gather installation personnel for social gatherings.”

Wasche believes the event center will continue to benefit Schriever AFB Airmen in the future.

Currently, there are three First Fridays planned. The first one was delayed one week due to the 4th of July holiday. The subsequent events are scheduled for August 3 and September 7.

To reserve the building for an event or for more information, call the 50th FSS sustainment office at 567-5808.

