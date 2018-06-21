50th OG changes command

By Steve Kotecki

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The 50th Operations Group welcomed new leadership during a change of command ceremony June 15 at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado.

Col. Laurel Walsh assumed command of the group from outgoing commander, Col. Toby Doran.

Col. Jennifer Grant, commander of the 50th SW, presided over the ceremony.

“Character, commitment and capability are three traits that I look for in leaders; and both officers exemplify all three of them,” she said.

Walsh joins the 50th OG after serving as the military assistant to the Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense.

“I’m humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead the 50th OG, and I’m excited about the challenges ahead,” Walsh said. “This group is truly the tip of the space warfighting spear and I can assure you that the work you’re doing here has the attention of leaders at the highest levels of our government.

“As we move forward in a world filled with a rapidly evolving set of security challenges, we must continue to seek innovative and effective ways to maintain the advantage, she added. “Keep our adversaries in mind as you drive change and assure our dominance across the space domain.”

Grant also highlighted Doran’s success during his tenure as the group’s leading officer, bringing nine new satellites worth over $7 billion into operation, rebuilding seven units, crafting nine new combat training programs, building three new classrooms and installing 34 new simulators.

“Doran has followed through and completed precisely what he was tasked to do two years ago,” Grant said.

Doran credited the OG team for his success including earning the Legion of Merit for his service.

“Everything I’ve accomplished is the direct result of the leadership of my squadron commanders and the Airmen of the 50th OG,” he said.

Doran moved to Air Force Space Command to support force development.

