Employee Assistance Program—One-Stop Resource for Support

By Mark C. Lyle

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Public Affairs

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFNS) — The Air Force’s new Employee Assistance Program provides civilian employees and their families with free, confidential resources and support to help manage normal everyday life challenges that may affect job performance and personal well-being.

The AF EAP/Worklife4You bundle of services and resources provides support on two levels: AF EAP provides counseling, financial and legal services, whereas Worklife4you provides a “concierge-like” service to help assist with every day stressors, no matter how large or small. Additionally, individuals have access 24/7 via 1-800-222-0364 and online.

Because of its large civilian population, Wright-Patterson actually has an AF EAP counselor located on the installation who regularly sees employees. However, Danna Plewe, the Air Force EAP Program Manager, said “Depending on the need, employees have the option to ask for an off-base affiliate provider by calling the 1-800 number.”

An affiliate provider is a licensed, credentialed professional in the community who is authorized to provide up to 6 counseling sessions, per topic, at no cost to the employee. The Air Force has about 22,000 affiliate providers worldwide and can provide services in up to 80 languages.

According to Plewe, AF EAP is not just a service people should utilize when there is a crisis, but at any time they might need help. Employees can use EAP for a variety of subjects to balance work-life demands. For example, financial information, as well as planning tools, are available to assist members with assessing budgets, savings and investing strategies, or simply figuring out if it is more advantageous to buy or lease an automobile.

AF EAP also covers free consults with a lawyer, but the legal benefit does not include assistance for labor or employment matters.

Supervisors and managers of civilian employees may also reach out to AF EAP. Consultants assist supervisors in identifying issues before they become problems, provide management strategies and coaching skills designed to improve working relationships, productivity and employee resilience.

In addition to traditional EAP services, AF EAP bundled with Worklife4You provides support in areas such as parenting, adoption, special needs and aging loved ones.

To access Worklife4you, members simply need to go to the Worklife4You.com website or call 1-800-222-0364. A quick phone call or email explaining your need will connect you with a counselor who will do the leg work for you.

Whether it is finding a repairman, a day care, a home warranty or vacation planning, Worklife4You will do the research and provide reliable options which ultimately saves the employee or family member from spending hours on the computer and phone searching for a solution.

How to care for aging loved ones is a frequent request for Worklife4you. Specialists will assist with finding services and support that are tailored to the needs and financial parameters set by the employee. Worklife4You even offers a 3-hour in home visit to help evaluate elder care support requirements.

It is easy to get information. For 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year assistance call 1-800-222-0364 (1-888-262-7848 TTY), or visit for AF EAP www.FOH4You.com or for Worklife4you www.worklife4you.com (use code USAF).

Employee Assistance Program—One-Stop Resource for Support