NCOs host donation drive for women

By Airman 1st Class William Tracy

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The 5/6 Council at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, gathered purses, soaps, floss and other supplies for women in need during a donation drive June 25.

“We wanted to do more outreach with the community off base,” said Staff Sgt. Oceana Goodsell, area supervisor with the 50th Security Forces Squadron and 5/6 Council president, who said this was the first time the council has hosted the event. “People have this kind of stuff laying around their house all the time, so we thought that providing an opportunity to donate it would put them to good use.”

Members donated more than 50 purses as well as hundreds of other supplies. The supplies will be given to the Salvation Army as well as other charities and shelters in the Colorado Springs area to be disseminated among women.

Tech. Sgt. Michael Jones, First Term Airman’s Center noncommissioned officer in charge with the 50th Force Support Squadron and 5/6 Council vice president, detailed the importance of these donation drives and the impact they make in the local community.

“These events not only bring us together as a community on base, but off base as well,” he said. “This definitely helps us get our name out there.”

He shared the joys he experiences knowing the donated items will help women in need.

“Doing this is very rewarding,” he said. “It’s a good cause.”

Goodsell strives to continue donation drives and other community-oriented events in an effort to further the council’s impact.

“We’ve received a lot of support from various squadrons and I’m excited to count everything and take stock,” she said. “In the future, we plan to do more outreaches like this and hopefully we will receive just as much help.”

Goodsell said she is glad to help advance the vital relationship between Schriever and the local community.

“The community does a lot for us, so it only makes sense we return the favor and give back to show our appreciation,” she said. “There’s a lot of military in Colorado Springs and we all need to make an impact.”

Anyone interested in joining the 5/6 Council can contact Jones at 567-7329.

