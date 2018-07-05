50th NOG changes command

By Tech. Sgt. Wes Wright

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The 50th Network Operations Group welcomed new leadership during a change of command ceremony at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 29.

Col. Hewett Wells assumed command of the group from outgoing commander, Col. W. Scott Angerman.

Col. Jennifer Grant, commander of the 50th Space Wing, presided over the ceremony.

“Today is a significant day marking the change of command for one of only two network operations groups in the Air Force,” Grant said.

The group’s change of command came on the same day as its historic support of the successful launch of CRS-15, a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission sending

supplies to the International Space Station.

Wells joins the 50th NOG after serving as director of command, control, communications and computer systems and chief information officer support at U.S. Cyber Command.

“It is an honor and privilege to be the new commander,” Wells said. “It is an exciting time to be in this business, defending and operating in and through space and cyberspace. I recognize that I stand on the shoulders of others here. I will work diligently to build on the accomplishments of my predecessors and continue to advance the NOG.”

Wells also hopes to leverage his experience at his last assignment in his new job.

“Having served the past three years at U.S. Cyber Command, I’ve seen firsthand how the department has transitioned from cyberspace support to kinetic operations to now cyberspace operations and effects across the spectrum of conflict,” Wells said. “We must prepare to sustain space effects in a contested environment and throughout the spectrum of conflict.”

Grant highlighted three unique challenges the commanders within the 50th SW face: leadership, performance and sacrifice.

“Our leadership is stretched in varying degrees,” she said. “Our performance is required to be elevated in ways we may not have anticipated; and the level of sacrifice we and our families bear is significantly different as you move up the different levels of command.”

Grant also pointed out several of the 50th NOG’s accomplishments under Angerman’s command.

“Our mission runs 24/7, 365,” Grant said. “Col. Angerman and his team have been there and met the mission requirements every single time. In February, we had one of the biggest efforts we’ve ever executed here with regard to troop movement and relocation for power work, involving more than 60 systems, more than 1,300 circuits and numerous external organizations that all had to be synchronized. We had zero mission impacts. The NOG has also been engaged with 58 successful launches.”

Angerman reflected on his tenure as commander.

“There’s no other base like Schriever Air Force Base,” Angerman said. “Space power begins here. This is the best space and cyberspace operations group in the Air Force. We operate worldwide in 12 different time zones, which is what makes the 50th Space Wing a global wing.”

After receiving the Legion of Merit, Angerman deferred praise to the 50th NOG Airmen.

“The NOG has been busy over the last two years,” he continued. “We’ve focused on and reconstituted our geographically separated units. We’ve supported record-setting satellite contacts and a blistering launch support pace. I really couldn’t be prouder of all the NOG’s accomplishments.”

Wells concluded the ceremony by affirming his desire to lead the group into the future.

“I look forward to learning from the men and women of the NOG and building relationships and partnerships with the wing and Team Schriever to help advance the wing mission,” he said.

50th NOG changes command