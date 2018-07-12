302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The Air Force Reserve Command’s 302nd Airlift Wing flew multiple Modular Airborne Fire Fighting missions today dropping fire retardant to draw lines of containment supporting the suppression efforts of the Spring Creek fire in Colorado.

The 302nd AW received a request for assistance from the National Interagency Fire Center for two MAFFS-equipped C-130 Hercules aircraft and aircrews to support fire suppression efforts in the Western U.S.

MAFFS is a self-contained aerial firefighting system, owned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, which can discharge 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds, covering an area one-quarter of a mile long by 100 feet wide. Once the load is discharged, it can be refilled in less than 12 minutes on the ground.

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command at Peterson AFB, provides unique military support to firefighting efforts when requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense. These diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, MAFFS, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts.

MAFFS ACTIVATION: Reserve C-130s support Colorado firefighting efforts