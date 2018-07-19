CC call addresses Airmen wellness, introduces new CCC

By Halle Thornton

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Col. Jennifer Grant, commander of the 50th Space Wing, hosted an all-call to address Schriever Airmen’s wellness and results of the Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, July 12.

However, the all-call was kicked off by an introduction of Chief Master Sgt. Boston Alexander, command chief of the 50th SW, and gave him the opportunity to introduce himself and lay out his expectations of Airmen.

“There is no better time to be in space, we are the epicenter of space,” he said. “It isn’t happening without Team Schriever. Every day is training camp. We’re champs on a champion team, and we’re the best at what we do.”

Alexander expressed gratitude for the chance to serve 50th SW Airmen, and excitement for the future.

“It is a personal and professional honor to be working here,” he said.

Alexander explained he is a generalist, but a specialist at taking care of people.

“I’m as real as they come, I’ll tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear,” he said. “I’ll observe, listen and learn all I can.”

Alexander’s foundation is built on care, character and credibility, and he believes in commitment over compliance.

Additionally, Alexander encouraged Airmen to get to know not only the command chief, but Boston Alexander as a person.

“I want you to know the man behind the uniform,” he said.

Alexander ended his introduction reminding Airmen why he is excited to be a part of Team Schriever.

“I know I’m home, and we’ll work together to turn the bad guys into dust,” he said.

Next, Grant welcomed new leaders, and addressed the DEOCS survey results, explaining she read all 145 pages of comments, looking at strengths, improvements and Airmen’s personal thoughts.

“This is where it starts and ends,” she said. “This is where the rubber meets the road. I want to look at ways to implement suggestions from the survey. It shows we’re good at what we do, but there’s always room for improvement.”

Grant emphasized the need for work on point-to-point communication, up and down the leadership chain.

“Structure is a good thing, but too much is a burden,” she said. “There is a happy medium, and the end goal is to preserve the Airmen’s time. We want to accomplish more in a shorter period of time.”

Grant then explained how the 50th SW fits into the larger space mission.

“We need everybody in the fight,” she said. “The message is consistent, we are the epicenter of everything that goes on in space. We have an acute understanding and awareness of everything that happens. It’s the little things you don’t see that speak the loudest.”

Grant reminded Airmen of the upcoming Summer Slam Base Picnic July 20 and Diversity Day Aug. 17, both of which are great opportunities for the base to get to know new people.

“There is nothing that rivals these events,” she said. “They gives us the chance to unplug and relax. The picnic is for the whole family to connect. People are the most important resource we have, but it all depends on how committed we are to meeting new people every day.”

Grant ended the commander’s call with an opportunity for Airmen to ask questions, while sharing a personal story of hers when she felt alone and wished she had people to talk to.

“It’s acceptable to get help, and there are resources available on base,” she added. “It starts with one person. You never know what people are going through, and it takes no time at all to meet someone new.

“We are ambassadors of hope for everybody in this place.”

CC call addresses Airmen wellness, introduces new CCC