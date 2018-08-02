PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Austin Bullock, 10th Force Support Squadron (left), Airman 1st Class Dustin Tarman, 21st Force Support Squadron (middle), and Airman 1st Class Stephane Simeon, 21 FSS (right), practice the battle rope double wave exercise for the Alpha Warrior training outside the Fitness Center at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 19, 2018. Airmen and civilians in attendance earned their level one battle rig fitness certification through Alpha Warrior so they can teach other Airmen eight work outs. Alpha Warrior is a fitness program that started sending professional trainers to Air Force bases this year to improve Airmen’s fitness and prepare them for combat readiness.

Alpha Warrior certifies trainers at Peterson