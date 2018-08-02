Fire training takes flight

By Halle Thornton

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Schriever Fire Department firefighters had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with a new air evacuation helicopter during an annual fire training with UCHealth and Rocky Mountain Mobile Medical at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, July 30.

Schriever firefighters were refreshed on shutdown procedures, landing zone procedures, expectations and communication plans.

Matthew Bergland, flight paramedic with UCHealth, explained the proper landing zone perimeters, both day and night, obstructions and possible obstacles.

Bergland stressed the importance of identifying obstacles for the pilot and crew members in order to ensure a safe landing.

“We’re happy to hear you tell us those obstacles,” he said. “It’s an important step when we are preparing to land. We really appreciate you informing us.”

Other flight crew members then simulated loading procedures of a patient onto the aircraft.

“We need to know what they expect of us so we can better have a seamless operation,” said Allen Perry, fire chief with the Schriever FD.

Members of the 50th Security Forces Squadron also attended the training.

“We coordinate with other agencies to ensure that if a situation like this does happen, maximum participation is required to ensure the operation goes smoothly,” Perry added.

Coordination with Rocky Mountain Mobile Medical, a mutual aid partner, is crucial when deciding whether to call Lifeline, or Flight for Flight, aircraft provided by UCHealth.

“We have a great partnership with them, they’re outstanding and we work really well together,” Perry said. “We’re essentially supporting them.”

Training behind the scenes is also important, as Perry said pre-planning ensures proper communication, sets expectations and establishes protocol.

“All of this is beneficial and helps us take better care of our Airmen,” he said. “The more ready we can be, and the customer service and delivery of our services will support the entire base.”

Stephen Hardman, firefighter with the Schriever FD, said trainings like these are important because they ensure patients are transported as quickly as possible.

Hardman added directions from the pilot and aircrew provide the firefighters important information and necessary communication protocol to eliminate confusion and wasted time.

“That’s the biggest reason we do this,” he said. “Our job is to take care of the patient. They need medical attention as soon as possible. They need doctors and surgeons.”

Although training takes time, in real-world situations, most procedures take just minutes.

“As long as you understand the landing zone and what the pilots want, it’s quick,” Hardman said. “Most of the calls are two minutes. That’s why we do this training, to execute in as little time a possible.”

Fire training takes flight