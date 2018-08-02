Tree City USA plants faith in future

By Halle Thornton

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, celebrated Arbor Day and the base’s 20th consecutive year as a member of Tree City USA, July 27.

Lane Meidinger, chief of environmental with the 50th Civil Engineer Squadron, began the ceremony in front of the Child Development Center, saying, “We are truly creating a beautiful environment for our friends and family.”

Donna Davis, Colorado state forester representative, presented a 20 year plaque to Lt. Col. Christopher Teke, commander of the 50th CES, commemorating the partnership with Tree City USA, a nationwide movement providing the necessary framework for communities to manage and expand their public trees.

“It’s with a great deal of honor and pleasure on behalf of the National Arbor Day Foundation, that I present this award to Lt. Col. Teke,” she said. “You don’t just get the award, you have to earn it. You earn it by having a tree ordinance and planting a tree.”

Harris spoke with the children at the Child Development Center and School Age Care program, explaining why planting trees is so important.

“I know you’ve been planting trees for 20 years, and those 20 trees really do make a difference,” she added.

Teke then spoke about the history of Arbor Day, a day observed in the United States as a time to plant trees and reflect on many advantages people derive from trees.

Frank Lloyd Wright, the American architect, interior designer, writer and educator once said, “The best friend on Earth of man, is the tree.”

On Jan. 4, 1872, J. Sterling Morton, journalist who spread agricultural information and enthusiasm for trees to his audience, proposed a tree-planting holiday.

Arbor Day was officially proclaimed by Nebraska State Governor Robert Furnas on March 12, 1874, and the day itself was observed April 10, 1874.

In 1885, Arbor Day was named a legal holiday in Nebraska, and other states soon passed legislation to observe Arbor Day.

“This 144 year old tradition began with a proclamation in Nebraska to observe the first Arbor Day April 10, 1874, encouraging homesteaders to plant trees that provide shade, shelter and beauty for the residence of the largely treeless plains,” he said.

Teke related the early settlers to Schriever Airmen, stressing the importance of fulfilling our duty to “provide shade, shelter and beauty for the future workers and residences of our base.”

Additionally, Teke explained by planting trees, Schriever Airmen and their families are leaving a legacy to be enjoyed by future generations.

“Many of the most beautiful trees in Colorado Springs were planted half a century ago by people with a vision for the future,” he said. “The planting of a tree symbolizes an act of faith in the future. It shows our commitment to the environment and the earth-our home. When we use the tree respectfully and economically, we have one of the greatest resources of the earth.”

Teke added members of the base are making yet another investment in the future.

“Our commitment to planting trees and being a part of the Tree City USA program is a great way to show Schriever’s commitment to the environment,” he said.

Teke ended the ceremony reciting the Arbor Day proclamation.

“Therefore, I do hear by proclaim this day, July 27, 2018, as Arbor Day for the 50th Space Wing and Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado.”

Tree City USA plants faith in future