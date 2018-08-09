Four generations of service

By Robb Lingley

21st Space Wing Public Affairs

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – In 1947, William Cisna enlisted in the Air Force during its first year of existence. Four generations and 71 years later his family continues to serve.

Staff Sgt. Jordan Cisna, 21st Medical Group aerospace medical technician, is the sixth member of his family to join the Air Force. He currently works for the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado and is the fourth generation in his family to join the Air Force.

“My grandfather James joined the Air Force to follow in his father’s footsteps,” said Jordan. “My father later joined to follow his father and keep the family tradition alive.”

To this day Jordan, his brother and cousin continue on with the family legacy.

Joining the Air Force was never pushed on Jordan. His family let him make his own decisions on what he wanted to do with his life. He knew his family had great pride serving in the Air Force so he decided to follow the path of his family’s legacy.

“I joined the Air Force because I wanted to travel and uphold our family’s generational heritage,” said Jordan. “At first I didn’t know if I wanted to join even though growing up in the military was all I knew. I went to college for a year but it didn’t work because there was no structure.”

“Both my mother and father were in the Air Force,” said Jordan. “Like me they were both aerospace medical technicians as well. To me, that was really cool.”

Jordan’s father William retired in November, 2017, after 30 years of service as a chief master sergeant. Over the years, Jordan has received plenty of advice from him.

“Not only do I seek military advice about the Air Force, we also talk about the medical side of my profession,” Jordan said. “We also discuss supervising and writing enlisted performance reports.”

Jordan’s brother, Chris, serves as a 2nd Space Operations Squadron space missile operator at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. His cousin, Morgan, is a second year cadet at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado.

Jordan’s wife, Patricia, is proud that her husband and his family has served the Air Force for so many years.

When asked about Jordan’s family serving in the military, Patricia talked about how honored she was to be a part of the Air Force family.

“The first word that always comes to mind is proud,” said Patricia. “I am proud to have been raised in a military family and proud to have married into a military family. Most of all I am proud of my husband and all he has already accomplished.”

Patricia said they raise their two boys the way they were raised, and they’re thankful for all that the military has provided them throughout their lives.

Jordan and Patricia weren’t sure if he would make the Air Force a career until their oldest son was diagnosed with autism. A career in the Air Force is now their goal.

“The Air Force has been phenomenal for our son,” said Patricia. “They take care of their own.”

Jordan said he plans on retiring from the Air Force. He hopes to retire as a chief like his father.

