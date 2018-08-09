Team Schriever unites in differences

By Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — President Jimmy Carter once said, “We become not a melting pot but a beautiful mosaic. Different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, different dreams.”

The base community will have the opportunity to experience part of that “beautiful mosaic” under one roof for the 10th annual Diversity Day, from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. in the indoor running track at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 17 themed “United in Differences.”

“Diversity Day is an opportunity for the 50th Space Wing to observe diverse cultures within our country,” said Bryant Rushing, civilian personnel officer with the 50th Force Support Squadron. “The purpose is to help educate our community and their family members.”

A team of Schriever AFB members have been planning the event to provide booths and performances for the base community to experience different cultures and showcase food, music and dance.

This year marks the first time Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Johnson III, noncommissioned officer in charge of client support with the 1st Space Operations Squadron, has supported Diversity Day.

“I decided to participate in Diversity Day because I wanted an opportunity to help highlight all these cultures,” Johnson said. “It’s important to recognize that members in our wing come from every walk of life. It’s been a lot of work so far in the planning phase, but it has been very rewarding and a great networking experience.”

In all, 15 booths will represent cultures to include Greek, African American and Native American heritage, Tuskegee Airmen, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender and American Disability Awareness.

“Diversity Day is definitely important to recognize,” Johnson said. “Every person is unique. By all of us coming together, it puts more of an emphasis on what we can all offer; how we can best help each other to be better, and to be a stronger team.”

Each year, the event features various performances to entertain the audience.

This year, there will be a number of performances with new acts coming to Schriever AFB such as Shangri La Aerial performers.

Additionally, Franklin Macon, an original Tuskegee Airman, will speak to attendees.

Rushing and Johnson expect to see a great turn out for this year’s event.

“This will be a great opportunity to provide an education on cultural diversity for the community,” Rushing said. “Diversity, respect and building a stronger team are the focus of this event. Having the chance to see people being educated and entertained is what we look forward to seeing.

“We want everyone to know this event is not only open to this installation,” he added. “We have also opened it up to our mission partners and other Front Range installations as well, for them to come out and enjoy.”

Diversity Day is an approved alternate duty location for 50th Space Wing members. For more information, or to volunteer for the day of the event, call 567-5625 or 567-7096.

Team Schriever unites in differences