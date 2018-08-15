21 CES continues hailstorm repairs

By

By Robb Lingley

21st Space Wing Public Affairs

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — At Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 28, 2018, marks the second anniversary of the sixth-most damaging event in the history of Colorado, according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. To this day, the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron is making repairs.

On the evening of July 28, 2016, a major hailstorm hit Peterson AFB, resulting in significant base-wide damage to facilities, privatized housing and vehicles.

“On Peterson AFB 200 facilities sustained some type of exterior damage, including 100 hail-damaged roofs and 600 broken windows,” said Aaron Duggan, 21 CES chief of program management. “In privatized housing, 504 roofs were damaged and nearly 1,000 windows were broken.”

21 CES also suffered hail damage to 40 vehicles and specialized equipment.

Additionally, on Jan. 9, 2017, a windstorm with gusts exceeding 90 mph hit Peterson AFB, resulting in isolated damage to roofs and exposed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment at several hangars.

“Immediately following both storms, 21 CES mobilized teams to assess damage and accomplish quick repairs,” said Duggan. “We cleared 43 miles of base roads, 200 storm drains and removed over 30 tons of debris in four hours the morning after the hailstorms.”

21 CES was allocated funds to make the following repairs:

• $375,000 contract to replace nearly 400 broken windows completed in April.

• $175,000 for a damage assessment survey for 200 buildings including costs and repairs completed in March.

• $30,000 for modification to an existing roof survey contract to add more buildings and ensure a final report highlighting the hail damage completed in April.

• $3M in skylight repairs for buildings one, two, and three and the fitness center.

Today, Peterson AFB is still under repair. Reconstruction to 41 roofs base-wide has an estimated completion date of October 2018.

“21 CES continues to improve and fix our facilities and we will not stop until the project is complete,” said Duggan. “Peterson AFB is in much better shape now than it was two years ago.”

