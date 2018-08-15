Why I wear the uniform

By

By Airman 1st Class Sabrina McLean

50th Operations Support Squadron

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — “The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.” G.K. Chesterton.

I graduated high school in June 2016 wide eyed and excited. I was accepted to my first choice college, but I was too intimidated by the price tag.

I decided to do my first two years at the local community college to ease the financial burden. By May 2017, I finished my first year, I was in debt and bored with my part time jobs and lifestyle. I never considered joining the military because I was urged toward the usual sequence of attending college right after high school, but an ad caught my eye late one Saturday night and the next Monday morning my local recruiter called to talk to me.

Flash forward to November 2017, I’m issued my Airman Battle Uniform and instructed on the proper way to wear them. As I was rushed to fasten up, I didn’t realize the legacy the uniform carries. Through training, I gained a different perspective, I proudly wear the uniform to express my loyalty to my country that has protected my family for many years. The selflessness that our brethren had, to risk everything for the U.S. and the families they have never met.

I left behind my family, and with that in perspective, I’m serving for them. Both my grandfathers served, one in the Marines and the other in the Navy. My father served in the Army, and without realizing it I filled in the missing branch, unknowingly carrying on a family legacy.

My Air Force career was kick-started by a selfish aspiration for a way to pay for my college tuition, but as I moved forward, I developed a stronger understanding of why I wear this uniform.

As an American Airman, I wear my uniform with pride. To honor the past Americans of every branch who have lost their lives to keep our country safe, and the ones keeping my family safe. I hope to give them the best support I possibly can to complete the mission, so they can continue to protect not only my family, but every brethren’s family, current, past, or fallen. I wear this uniform to aid in the fights to keep this great country free and out of harm’s way, and denying enemies any opportunity to take that away.

