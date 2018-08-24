50th OSS holds open ranks, upholds tradition

By

By Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — “The premiere unit in Air Force Space Command, developing tomorrow’s warfighters today,” is the 50th Operations Support Squadron’s vision.

In keeping with this vision of developing Airmen, members of the 50th OSS gathered for an open ranks inspection at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 21.

“As a squadron, we do a great job of technically training people, but we wanted to do a better job of building members to be better Airmen as well,” said Senior Master Sgt. Michael Rozneck, superintendent with the 50th OSS.

According to Rozneck, 50th OSS leadership asked their members for ideas to further develop military culture in their squadron.

Master Sgt. Brian Staiger, acting first sergeant with the 50th OSS, proposed the idea to hold an open ranks inspection to further uphold tradition.

“Typically, you see small formations around base when something does not go well, and we wanted to do something to show this in a different light,” Staiger said. “Once our commander approved this idea, we planned an open ranks inspection to have something to be proud of. We are a very sharp unit and always bring in sharp Airmen to lead others, so why not show it off?”

Like all military ceremonies, open ranks inspections are rooted in rich history and culture.

“Tying in the Air Force’s plans to revitalize squadrons and embodying Air Force culture, we agreed that starting with the basics was the best approach, which is drill,” Rozneck said. “The purpose is to show off our sharp members as well as promoting our military heritage.”

According to Staiger, planning took about two months.

“Before the day of inspection, we held three practices to ensure everyone understood the basics and was ready to go,” he said.

After weeks of planning and practice, approximately 120 Airmen with the 50th OSS formed up in their dress blues uniform under the direction of Staiger, while Lt. Col. David Gallagher, commander of the 50th OSS, inspected each Airman.

“When we first informed our Airmen of the inspection, there was initial hesitancy; however, with every practice we conducted, we could see how the overall attitude shifted to excitement,” Rozneck said. “It was definitely amazing to see that transition within our squadron.”

Squadron leadership expressed plans to continue holding open ranks inspections.

“This was the initial inspection, but we would like to hold this on an annual basis,” Staiger said. “Because we are such a large segment of the space operator training process, we want to ensure the basics stick with our Airmen. When it is time to send them to other operational squadrons, they are getting sharp Airmen who understand military drill, customs and courtesies.”

Staiger and Rozneck agreed the inspection went smoothly.

“Every squadron should have a culture where they are proud to wear the uniform and excited to be at work,” Rozneck said. “Getting out there and getting back to basics was what it was all about.

“Everyone performed professionally and their execution surpassed my expectations,” he continued. “Overall, the inspection was executed flawlessly, re-enforced our military heritage and continued to move the culture of the 50th OSS in the right direction — a culture of professionalism, respect and tradition.”

Related

50th OSS holds open ranks, upholds tradition