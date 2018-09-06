AF leadership provides update on the Air Force Publication Reduction Initiative

By

Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

WASHINGTON (AFNS) — A year ago, Air Force leadership directed a 24-month review of every Air Force directive publication, and today they announced the elimination of more than 226 publications and almost 4,795 compliance items.

In the letter delivered to Airmen, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright said they owed the force an update.

“We view this as a warfighting imperative, empowering commanders to use good judgement to accomplish the mission,” Air Force senior leaders said in the letter.

The publications in the initiative are organized into three categories — Air Force Policy Directives, Air Force Instructions and Air Force Manuals.

In addition to eliminating more than 226 publications, Air Force senior leaders updated 212 publications, with another 309 in formal coordination.

Functional communities supporting the review considered whether publications add value, set policy, describe best practices and delegate authority to the lowest practical level.

The initiative has been a priority for Air Force leadership as they continue to provide Airmen and their local leadership more flexibility to accomplish the mission in a way that makes sense.

“We trust you to make the right decisions for your Airmen,” they said. “That’s what we want commanders to know.”

