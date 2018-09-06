Col. Moore highlights mission, culture at Commander’s Call

By

By Audrey Jensen

21st Space Wing Public Affairs

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The 21st Space Wing’s vision — discipline, aggressiveness and creativity — was the theme of Thursday’s Commander’s Call at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 30, 2018.

After introducing the new 21 SW leadership and himself, Col. Todd Moore, 21 SW commander, went on to highlight Airmen’s dedication to the wing’s mission and how to surpass the standard.

The mission is still the same, Moore said, referring to the words, “Execute combined global capabilities to defend the homeland and enable space combat operations.”

“Priorities have not changed at all,” Moore said. “Caring, readiness, partnerships, culture and space-mindedness all contribute to winning. We’re playing to win, not to tie — so win.”

Culture is an important piece of winning, Moore said as he requested that Airmen take care of themselves and each other during the Labor Day weekend break.

“When you get back, I need you in the mission. I need you locked in and dissatisfied with how well you’re doing it,” Moore said. “I need you to be aggressive in how you’re solving problems.

“Be creative — In context of hard problems, don’t be limited, be creative.”

After the Labor Day break, several events, such as Wingman Day on Sept. 28, will take place on base that will contribute to the Wing’s mission and culture.

“Wingmanship is not about you,” Moore said. “Your job as a wingman is to be watching out for those around you. That can be family, friends or coworkers. I’ve even approached a couple of supervisors in my life and asked, ‘Are you OK?’”

With September being national Suicide Prevention Month, these resources were given to Airmen during the Commander’s Call:

• Mental Health Flight

• Chaplains

• Military and Family Life Counselors

• Military OneSource

• Employee Assistance Program for civilians

Within the theme of wingmanship, Airmen presented on safety, road rage and domestic violence at the Commander’s Call.

From 2014 to 2017, Colorado has seen traffic fatalities rise by 29 percent. Causes of these accidents include people not wearing a seatbelt, driving under the influence and distracted driving. Pedestrian fatalities have also increased by 45 percent from 2016 to 2017.

“People walking are more focused on phones than cars,” said Tech. Sgt. Wade Woods, Occupational Safety noncommissioned officer in charge. “They think they have an ‘S’ on their chest and are made of steel, but they’re not.”

Road rage was also a topic brought to attention. The costs of road rage could include: citations, points deducted from your license, the incident going on your AF record and more.

Airmen are encouraged to safely change lanes when being tailgated, diffuse a situation, plan ahead when driving and avoid contact with angry drivers.

Moore also requested the presence of all Peterson AFB personnel and their families at the AF birthday celebration for free food and cake, Sept. 14, 2018, at the Club starting at 3 p.m.

Other events base personnel are invited to attend include:

• An unfiltered account of suicide from a youth perspective: Under the Wire by Madison Legg and Surviving by Tea Santos — Sept. 12 at the Club, starting at 4 p.m.

• 1st Annual Strike Out Domestic Violence event — Oct. 30 at the Peterson AFB bowling alley, 10 a.m. – noon or 1 – 3 p.m. ($5/person for two hours of bowling)

