Operation Homefront will distribute holiday meals to military families from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at the Safeway at 6520 S. Academy Blvd. The meals will be distributed through the national nonprofit’s annual Holiday Meals for Military program. Military families will receive a frozen turkey and a tote full of all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal and pumpkin pie. Children will be able to select a holiday toy as well. This December, Operation Homefront will serve its 400,000th military family member through the HMFM program.

